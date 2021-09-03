Glorious Sunshine and Oscars Thunder works well

CHENNAI:

03 September 2021 19:33 IST

Glorious Sunshine and Oscars Thunder worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 3).

Inner sand: 800m: My Triumph (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Rutbedar (rb) 59, 600/44. Moved freely. Mon General (R. Rupesh) 56, 600/41. In fine trim. Beethovan (Nikhil Naidu) 58, 600/43. Unextended. Dominant (Inayat) 59.5, 600/46.5. Artic Star (rb) 1-1.5, 600/48. Grey Twilight (Ramnandan), Star Glitter (rb) 59, 600/43. Former better. Icy River (Ramnandan) 57, 600/42.5. Pushed.

1000m: Come Calling (rb), Victoria’s Secret (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/48. Galtin (rb), Windsor Walk (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Both the 2-y-olds finished level. Moresco (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. In fine condition. Oscars Thunder (rb) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Impressed.

1200m: Baller (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Supreme Excelsior (Shyam Kumar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42 . Eased up. Butterfly (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Retains form

Outer sand: 600m: Song Of Glory (rb) 46.

800m: Tower Of Strength (rb), Sichuan (rb) 1-2, 600/46.

1000m: Torbert (R. Rupesh), Wind Symbol (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. They finished together. Glorious Sunshine (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Legend (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Former showed out. Queen Of Fame (Ramnandan), Sprit Of Zion (Muzaffar Alam) 1-15, 80057.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on Thursday (Sept. 2): Inner sand: 800m: Attica (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Roka (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.4. Moved freely. Galvarino (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Esteva (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1000m: Decisive (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Pense’s (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600.43.5. Moved on the bit. Storm Flag (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44. Handy.

1200m: Cuban Pete (S. Sunil) 1-26, 1000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. Moved well. Trending Princess (Azfar Syeed) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Worked well.