Races

Glorious Sunshine and Oscars Thunder works well

Glorious Sunshine and Oscars Thunder worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 3).

Inner sand: 800m: My Triumph (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Rutbedar (rb) 59, 600/44. Moved freely. Mon General (R. Rupesh) 56, 600/41. In fine trim. Beethovan (Nikhil Naidu) 58, 600/43. Unextended. Dominant (Inayat) 59.5, 600/46.5. Artic Star (rb) 1-1.5, 600/48. Grey Twilight (Ramnandan), Star Glitter (rb) 59, 600/43. Former better. Icy River (Ramnandan) 57, 600/42.5. Pushed.

1000m: Come Calling (rb), Victoria’s Secret (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/48. Galtin (rb), Windsor Walk (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Both the 2-y-olds finished level. Moresco (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. In fine condition. Oscars Thunder (rb) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Impressed.

1200m: Baller (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Supreme Excelsior (Shyam Kumar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42 . Eased up. Butterfly (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Retains form

Outer sand: 600m: Song Of Glory (rb) 46.

800m: Tower Of Strength (rb), Sichuan (rb) 1-2, 600/46.

1000m: Torbert (R. Rupesh), Wind Symbol (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. They finished together. Glorious Sunshine (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Legend (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Former showed out. Queen Of Fame (Ramnandan), Sprit Of Zion (Muzaffar Alam) 1-15, 80057.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on Thursday (Sept. 2): Inner sand: 800m: Attica (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Roka (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.4. Moved freely. Galvarino (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Esteva (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1000m: Decisive (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Pense’s (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600.43.5. Moved on the bit. Storm Flag (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44. Handy.

1200m: Cuban Pete (S. Sunil) 1-26, 1000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. Moved well. Trending Princess (Azfar Syeed) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Worked well.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 7:36:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/glorious-sunshine-and-oscars-thunder-works-well/article36275502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY