Glorious King, Excellent Star, State Flag and Admiral Shaw impress

Glorious King, Excellent Star, State Flag and Admiral Shaw impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 28).

Outer sand: 600m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal) 43.5. Urged. Bohemian Andromeda (Farid Ansari) 48. Divine Splendour (Bharat Mal) 44.5. .

Inner sand: 600m: Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 40. Maintains form. A 2-y-o (War Hammer - Barbosell) (rb), a 2-y-o (French Navy - Another Chance) (rb) 45.5. This Is Gold (Yash Narredu) (1200-600) 45. Easy.

800m: Larado (rb) 59, 600/43. Easy. Sian (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. Atreides (rb) 55, 600/41. Shaped well. Vishwas (Ram Nandan), Dark Son (Shah Alam) 52, 600/38.5. They moved well. Everwin (rb), Amazing Light (rb) 54.5, 600/38.5. They worked well. Danny’s Girl (rb) 56.5, 600/41. Speedy. Rising Tycoon (R. Manish) 52, 600/38.5. Impressed. Midnight Sparkle (Inayat) 51, 600/39. Stretched out well. Go For The Moon (P. Vikram) 1-3, 600/47.5. Black Label (Shah Alam) 57.5, 600/45. Easy. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Golden Weaver) (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1000m: Rubert (Inayat) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Element (rb), Clockwise (rb) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/.42.5. A fit pair. Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. In good shape. Radiant Joy (N. Darshan) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48. Conscious Keeper (N. Darshan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42. Urged. Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/43. In good condition. Glorious King (Yash Narredu), Excellent Star (A.S. Peter) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. They moved attractively. Dazzling Princess (A.S. Peter) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. Words Worth (A.M. Tograllu), Alpha Domino (N. Darshan) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40. They are in fine trim. Smiles Of Fortune (M. Bhaskar), Sweet Fragrance (A.S. Peter) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They impressed. A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night Of Stars) (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. Key To The Mint (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. Eased up. State Flag (Ram Nandan), Admiral Shaw (Shah Alam) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. They pleased. Alexander (K.V. Baskar), Grandiose (rb) 1-13, 800/55.5, 600/40. Former started a length behind and finished a length in front. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Suriya Lakshmi) (Ram Nandan), a 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (Inayat) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They shaped well. Autumn Light (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Sanus Aquam - Setaglow (A.S. Peter), Queen Clif (M. Bhaskar) 1-31, 1000/1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

