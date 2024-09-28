ADVERTISEMENT

Glorious King, Excellent Star, State Flag and Admiral Shaw impress

Published - September 28, 2024 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Glorious King, Excellent Star, State Flag and Admiral Shaw impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 28).

Outer sand: 600m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal) 43.5. Urged. Bohemian Andromeda (Farid Ansari) 48. Divine Splendour (Bharat Mal) 44.5. .

Inner sand: 600m: Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 40. Maintains form. A 2-y-o (War Hammer - Barbosell) (rb), a 2-y-o (French Navy - Another Chance) (rb) 45.5. This Is Gold (Yash Narredu) (1200-600) 45. Easy.

800m: Larado (rb) 59, 600/43. Easy. Sian (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. Atreides (rb) 55, 600/41. Shaped well. Vishwas (Ram Nandan), Dark Son (Shah Alam) 52, 600/38.5. They moved well. Everwin (rb), Amazing Light (rb) 54.5, 600/38.5. They worked well. Danny’s Girl (rb) 56.5, 600/41. Speedy. Rising Tycoon (R. Manish) 52, 600/38.5. Impressed. Midnight Sparkle (Inayat) 51, 600/39. Stretched out well. Go For The Moon (P. Vikram) 1-3, 600/47.5. Black Label (Shah Alam) 57.5, 600/45. Easy. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Golden Weaver) (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

