Glorious King and Mr Starc work well

February 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Glorious King and Mr Starc worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 23).

Outer sand:

800m: Royal Chivalry (C. Brisson), Star Brand (Ram Nandan) 1-1, 600/45.5. They were easy and level. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (S. Imran) 56, 600/42. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand:

800m: Mr Starc (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Grand Royale (rb) 59, 600/43.5. In good condition. Sangavai (rb) 1-1.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Sierra Dela _Plata (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy.

1000m: Speculation (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Moved freely. A 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (A.S. Peter), a 3-y-o (Lucifer Sam - Prower Drive) (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were handy.

1200m: Salome (rb) 1-29, (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

Noted on Thursday (Feb. 22):

Inner sand: 600m: Sangavai (rb) 43.5, Touch Of Fury (rb), Renegade (rb) 46.

800m: Black Label (Manikandan) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. King’s Battalion (Manikandan), Thomas Mount (Shah Alam) 58.5, 600/44. Former finished a length in front. Bharat (N. Darshan) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Golden Legend (N. Darshan) 1-4, 600/49. Easy. Regal Kid (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5.

1000m: Miss Mustang (C. Brisson) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. A 3-y-o (Planetaire - Pashmina) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy.

1200m: Larado (rb), Wind Symbol (rb) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. Handy. Kundavai (rb) 1-28, (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up.