Glorious Grace, Rubert, Dun It Again, Emperor Ashoka, and Pirate’s Love excel

Glorious Grace, Rubert, Dun It Again, Emperor Ashoka, and Pirate’s Love excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 25).

Outer sand:

800m: Dancing Queen (rb), War Emblem (rb) 1-2, 600/48. Emperor Ashoka (C. Brisson), Mr Kool (A.M. Alam) 56, 600/41. They moved impressively. Dancing Grace (A.M. Alam), Rubert (C. Brisson) 54, 600/40.5. Latter showed out. Stolen Glance (Inayat), Authentic Bell (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished together. Wind Symbol (Inayat), Current View (C. Brisson) 53.5, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and ended level.

1000m: Off Shore Breeze (rb), Aretha (Inayat) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Glorious Evensong (rb), Memory Lane (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They were easy. Glorious Grace (C. Brisson), Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former caught the eye. Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Shez R Star (rb) 43.5. Easy. Storm Flag (rb) 41. Handy. Abilitare (rb) 43.5. Anastasia (M. Bhaskar) 36.5. In fine fettle. Wise Don (rb) 42. Storm Breaker (S. Kabdhar) 43.5. Easy. Gallantry (M. Bhaskar) 41. Handy. Corus (M. Bhaskar) 38.5. Unextended. Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 40. Shivaratri (A.M. Alam) 44. Easy.

800m: Turf Beauty (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Ayur Shakti (rb) 53, 600/40. In fine trim. Historian (rb) 51, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Catelyn (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Bejay (S. Kamble) 58.5, 600/45. Moved freely. The Sting (rb) 1-0, 600/46.5. Wonderful Era (rb) 56, 600/41.5. In good shape. Right Move (rb) 55.5, 600/42. Urged. Serenity Princess (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5, Arapaho (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Renegade (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Esteva (rb) 1-10, 800/53, 600/41. Pleased. Dun It Again (Ramnandan) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Break The Silence (Ramnandan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. In good shape. Sparkleberry (Ramnandan) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Full Of Surprise (Ramnandan) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved well. Fast Play (Koshi Kumar), Radiant Joy (rb), Trending Princess (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level. Romualdo (A.M. Alam), Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. They are in fine condition. Pirate’s Love (Ramnandan) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. Carreno (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Cedar Wood (rb), Antigua (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Driftwood Pacific (Ramnandan) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Demerara (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.

1200m: Streek (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Stillwater (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved well.