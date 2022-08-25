Glorious Grace, Rubert, Dun It Again, Emperor Ashoka, and Pirate’s Love excel

CHENNAI:
August 25, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Glorious Grace, Rubert, Dun It Again, Emperor Ashoka, and Pirate’s Love excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 25).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

800m: Dancing Queen (rb), War Emblem (rb) 1-2, 600/48. Emperor Ashoka (C. Brisson), Mr Kool (A.M. Alam) 56, 600/41. They moved impressively. Dancing Grace (A.M. Alam), Rubert (C. Brisson) 54, 600/40.5. Latter showed out. Stolen Glance (Inayat), Authentic Bell (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished together. Wind Symbol (Inayat), Current View (C. Brisson) 53.5, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and ended level.

1000m: Off Shore Breeze (rb), Aretha (Inayat) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Glorious Evensong (rb), Memory Lane (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They were easy. Glorious Grace (C. Brisson), Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former caught the eye. Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 600m: Shez R Star (rb) 43.5. Easy. Storm Flag (rb) 41. Handy. Abilitare (rb) 43.5. Anastasia (M. Bhaskar) 36.5. In fine fettle. Wise Don (rb) 42. Storm Breaker (S. Kabdhar) 43.5. Easy. Gallantry (M. Bhaskar) 41. Handy. Corus (M. Bhaskar) 38.5. Unextended. Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 40. Shivaratri (A.M. Alam) 44. Easy.

800m: Turf Beauty (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Ayur Shakti (rb) 53, 600/40. In fine trim. Historian (rb) 51, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Catelyn (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Bejay (S. Kamble) 58.5, 600/45. Moved freely. The Sting (rb) 1-0, 600/46.5. Wonderful Era (rb) 56, 600/41.5. In good shape. Right Move (rb) 55.5, 600/42. Urged. Serenity Princess (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5, Arapaho (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Renegade (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They finished together.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1000m: Esteva (rb) 1-10, 800/53, 600/41. Pleased. Dun It Again (Ramnandan) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Break The Silence (Ramnandan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. In good shape. Sparkleberry (Ramnandan) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Full Of Surprise (Ramnandan) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved well. Fast Play (Koshi Kumar), Radiant Joy (rb), Trending Princess (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level. Romualdo (A.M. Alam), Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. They are in fine condition. Pirate’s Love (Ramnandan) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Responded well to the urgings. Carreno (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Cedar Wood (rb), Antigua (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Driftwood Pacific (Ramnandan) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Demerara (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.

1200m: Streek (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Stillwater (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app