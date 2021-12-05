Glorious Grace, Dark Son, Cavallo Bonito, Victory Walk and Amore shine

CHENNAI:

05 December 2021 18:04 IST

Glorious Grace, Dark Son, Cavallo Bonito, Victory Walk and Amore shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 5).

Inner sand:

600m: Emissary (rb) 42.5. Fit. Emperor Ashoka (Saliyar Khan) 41.5. In good condition. Gold Breeze (rb) 45. Stern Maiden (S. Kabdhar) 38. Fully extended. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Annie Oakley) (rb) 45. Easy. Kristalina (Shahar Babu) 44. Easy. Admiral Shaw (Manikandan), Own Fantasy (rb) 48. Rays Of Sun (rb) 44. Moved freely.

Advertising

Advertising

800m: Emelda (rb), Annexed (rb) 54.5, 600/41. They strode out well. Pink Pearl (rb), Abilitare (rb) 57, 600/42. Former finished two lengths in front. Mr Kool (Saliyar Khan) 1-1, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Torbert (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. Glorious Legend (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Good. Wind Symbol (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Handy. Beethovan (rb) 58, 600/44. Diamond And Pearls (rb) 57, 600/42.5. In good shape. War Emblem (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Lady Royal (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Unextended. Royal Rules (S. Kabdhar) 54.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Royal Symbol (Koshi Kumar), Sinatra (Sai Vamsi) 1-1, 600/46. They finished together. Willows (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Berrettini (Md. Farhan Alam) 56.5, 600/43. Urged in the last part. Santa Clara (rb) 1-2, 600/48. Yours Forever (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Star Waves (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Current View (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Song Of Glory (rb), a 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (Manikandan) 1-3.5, 600/48.5. Shivaratri (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Handy. Be Calm (Md. Farhan Alam), Farewell (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Former niggled and finished four lengths in front. Paris O’Connor (Saliyar Khan), Memory Lane (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48.

1000m: Star Fling (S. Kabdhar), Windsor Walk (Shahar Babu) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/41. They pleased. Tifosi (N. Murugan) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Ms Boss (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Star Ranking (N. Murugan) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Victory Walk (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Protea (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Come Calling (N. Murugan) 1-12, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Eased up. Augusta (Shahar Babu), Zaneta (S. Kabdhar) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43.5. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Ashtoh) (S. Kabdhar), Sabatini (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They are in fine condition. Glorious Grace (Saliyar Khan), Dark Son (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. They impressed. Glorious Symphony (Saliyar Khan), Chief Commander (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. They finished level. Moresco (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Due Diligence (rb) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Cavallo Vincente (S. Kabdhar), Cavallo Bonito (Shahar Babu) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Latter showed out. A 2-y-o (Ner Whizz - Superjet) (rb), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - Zubaida) (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths in front. Star Romance (S. Kamble), Lucky Twenty One (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They were eased up, former finished four lengths in front. Fine Future (rb), Simply Great (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They were urged and finished level. Amore (rb) 1-8, 800/56, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Wonderful (S. Kamble), Lady Mimi (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy. Penang (Shazad Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/48. Easy.