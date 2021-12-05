Glorious Grace, Dark Son, Cavallo Bonito, Victory Walk and Amore shine
Glorious Grace, Dark Son, Cavallo Bonito, Victory Walk and Amore shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 5).
Inner sand:
600m: Emissary (rb) 42.5. Fit. Emperor Ashoka (Saliyar Khan) 41.5. In good condition. Gold Breeze (rb) 45. Stern Maiden (S. Kabdhar) 38. Fully extended. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Annie Oakley) (rb) 45. Easy. Kristalina (Shahar Babu) 44. Easy. Admiral Shaw (Manikandan), Own Fantasy (rb) 48. Rays Of Sun (rb) 44. Moved freely.
800m: Emelda (rb), Annexed (rb) 54.5, 600/41. They strode out well. Pink Pearl (rb), Abilitare (rb) 57, 600/42. Former finished two lengths in front. Mr Kool (Saliyar Khan) 1-1, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Torbert (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. Glorious Legend (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Good. Wind Symbol (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Handy. Beethovan (rb) 58, 600/44. Diamond And Pearls (rb) 57, 600/42.5. In good shape. War Emblem (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Lady Royal (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Unextended. Royal Rules (S. Kabdhar) 54.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Royal Symbol (Koshi Kumar), Sinatra (Sai Vamsi) 1-1, 600/46. They finished together. Willows (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Berrettini (Md. Farhan Alam) 56.5, 600/43. Urged in the last part. Santa Clara (rb) 1-2, 600/48. Yours Forever (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Star Waves (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Current View (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Song Of Glory (rb), a 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (Manikandan) 1-3.5, 600/48.5. Shivaratri (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Handy. Be Calm (Md. Farhan Alam), Farewell (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Former niggled and finished four lengths in front. Paris O’Connor (Saliyar Khan), Memory Lane (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48.
1000m: Star Fling (S. Kabdhar), Windsor Walk (Shahar Babu) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/41. They pleased. Tifosi (N. Murugan) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Ms Boss (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Star Ranking (N. Murugan) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Victory Walk (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Protea (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Come Calling (N. Murugan) 1-12, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Eased up. Augusta (Shahar Babu), Zaneta (S. Kabdhar) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43.5. They moved together. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Ashtoh) (S. Kabdhar), Sabatini (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They are in fine condition. Glorious Grace (Saliyar Khan), Dark Son (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. They impressed. Glorious Symphony (Saliyar Khan), Chief Commander (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. They finished level. Moresco (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Due Diligence (rb) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Cavallo Vincente (S. Kabdhar), Cavallo Bonito (Shahar Babu) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Latter showed out. A 2-y-o (Ner Whizz - Superjet) (rb), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - Zubaida) (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths in front. Star Romance (S. Kamble), Lucky Twenty One (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They were eased up, former finished four lengths in front. Fine Future (rb), Simply Great (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They were urged and finished level. Amore (rb) 1-8, 800/56, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Wonderful (S. Kamble), Lady Mimi (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy. Penang (Shazad Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/48. Easy.