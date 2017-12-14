Glorious Eyes claims Murioi Plate

Mr. Y.K. Hamied’s Glorious Eyes (C.S. Jodha astride) won the Murioi Plate, the main event of Thursday’s (Dec. 14) evening races here. The winner is trained by Imtiaz Sait.

1. MACHIAVELLIANISM PLATE (2,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: SILVER EDGE (S. Amit) 1, Care Free (T.S. Jodha) 2, Lucky Luciano (Nirmal) 3 and Wizard Of Odds (Dashrath) 4. 5-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 2m, 36.29s. ₹31 (w), 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 36. FP: 197. Q: 89. Tanala: 452 and 249. Favourite: Dazzling Eyes. Owners: M/s. C. Rajendra & Vijay L. Mansukhani. Trainer: C. Rajendra.

2. MURIOI PLATE (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: GLORIOUS EYES (C.S. Jodha) 1, Zanara (Trevor) 2, Take Five (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Sussex Pride (T.S. Jodha) 4. Lnk, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 53.52s. ₹27 (w), 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 36, Q: 29. Tanala: 63 and 26. Favourite: Zanara. Owner: Mr. Y.K. Hamied. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

3. DHUN P. KOTHAVALA TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: RINCON (C.S. Jodha) 1, Arrecife (Bhawani) 2, Huzzah’s Grace (Dashrath) 3 and Counsellor (David Probert) 4. 1/2, 4 and Lnk. 1m, 25.43s. ₹94 (w), 19, 29 and 23 (p). SHP: 99. FP: 1,906. Q: 568. Tanala: 10,416 and 8, 928. Favourite: Boadicea. Owners: M/s. J.R. Mehra, Sultan Singh & Vinay Kumar. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

4. BEAUTIFUL STRANGER PLATE DIV. II (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: BEE QUIRKY (Nazil) 1, Bohemian (Raghuveer) 2, Reality (Bhawani) 3 and Starr Verdict (Neeraj) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 00.89s. ₹62 (w), 15, 12 and 51 (p). SHP: 30. FP: 125. Q: 52, Tanala: 2,988. Favourite: Bohemian. Owner: Mr. Matadin S. Kejriwal. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

5. BEAUTIFUL STRANGER PLATE DIV. I (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: BLITZKRIEG (Daman) 1, Abraxas (Kuldeep) 2, Knight At Arms (S. Amit) 3 and Sarrazin (Merchant) 4. 2, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 00.89s. ₹17 (w), 12, 45 and 17 (p). SHP: 122. FP: 291. Q: 413. Tanala: 1,054 and 389. Favourite: Blitzkrieg. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Adhirajsingh Jodha.

6. ALDEBURGH PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: BACKSTREET BAY (A. Imran Khan) 1, Locarno (Zeesha) 2, Name Of The Game (Dashrath) 3 and Speedo (S. Amit) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and Snk. 59.90s. ₹132 (w), 39, 16 and 17 (p). SHP: 48. FP: 2,994. Q: 585. Tanala: 5,912 and 1,689. Favourite: Locarno. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles (PF)s. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

7. ABEETA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: DOUBLE NINE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Furious N Fast (S. Amit) 2, Rosella (Merchant) 3 and Domination (Mosin) 4. 2-1/4, Lnk and Nose. 59.43s. ₹17 (w), 11, 36 and 59 (p). SHP: 164. FP: 202. Q: 88. Tanala: 2,750 and 2,121. Favourite: Double Nine. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

8. RAPIDASH PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MOONSHINE (Neeraj) 1, Rotterdam (Trevor) 2, Harmony Of The Sea (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Kalina (Zeeshan) 4. Not run: Nightfall. 4-1/4, Snk and 4-1/2. 1m, 25.53s. ₹82 (w), 18, 12 and 23 (p). SHP: 21. FP: 691. Q: 448. Tanala: 3,114 and 2,135. Favourite: Roosevelt. Owners: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

Note: Roosevelt dislodged his rider A. Sandesh soon after the start near 1200m and it was announced later that the jockey escaped unhurt.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,08, 099 (4 tkts) and 30%: ₹1,853 (100 tkts).

Treble: (i) ₹610 (20 tkts), (ii) ₹6,118 (4 tkts).

Super jackpot: 70%: ₹1,49,154 (carried forward) and 30%: ₹11,186 (4 tkts).