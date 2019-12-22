Gift Of Grace wins in style

Bangalore based trainer Parvati Byramji’s Gift Of Grace (David Egan up) won the StyleCracker Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1), the first classic of the Mumbai racing season here on Sunday (Dec. 21).

The winner is owned by Miss Ameeta Mehra, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala.

Jockey David Egan, who guided the fortunes of Gift Of Grace, kept his mount nicely in the second position throughout the mile long trip, later on approaching into the straight he took charge and staved off every challenge from the fast finishing Cosmic Ray to win in a thrilling finish. This daughter of Speaking of Which/Appeasing — who had finished second in her last four starts — gave her trainer Parvati Byramji the first Indian Classic win by winning this coveted event.

Iron Age set a new course record for 1000m by winning the Sir Homi Mehta Sprint Challenge in 56.91s.

1. NAWABZADA RASHIDUZZAFAR KHAN TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: LORRAINE (Chouhan) 1, Sagittarius (A. Prakash) 2, Momentum (Leigh Roche) 3 and Gloriosus (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/4, 1/2. 2m 3.68s. ₹15 (w), 13 and 18 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 49, Q: 37, Tanala: 68 and 19. Favourite: Lorraine. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

2. M N NAZIR TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: TANJO (Chouhan) 1, Gentillesse (Nicky Mackay) 2, Run Forrest Run (Neeraj) 3 and My Precious (A. Prakash) 4. 1-3/4, 1, 1/2. 1m 23.11s. ₹17 (w), 13 and 42 (p). SHP: 58, EXW: 3,136, FP: 124, Q: 67, Tanala: 174 and 47. Favourite: Tanjo. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

3. VENUS DE MILO TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: AKINA SPEED STAR (Leigh Roche) 1, Ex’s And Oh’s (Akshay Kumar) 2, King Solomon (O’Donoghue) 3 and His Master’s Vice (Nirmal) 4. 3/4, 5-3/4, 1. 1m 51.57s. ₹100 (w), 26, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 24, EXP: 3,495, FP: 325, Q: 155, Tanala: 640 and 274. Favourite: King Solomon. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Keki D. Mehta and Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd, Mr. Bhupinder Singh & M/s. Gautam Thapar & Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. KEJRIWAL TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: TENERIFE (Nicky Mackay) 1, Mighty Warrior (Bhawani) 2, Transform (Chouhan) 3 and Ame (Nazil) 4. 1-1/2, 2, 2-1/4. 1m 11.06s. ₹61 (w), 15, 20 and 21 (p). SHP: 50, EXW: 4,699, EXP: 1,230, FP: 378, Q: 92, Tanala: 1,435 and 615. Favourite: Ustad Pedro. Owners: M/s. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & Nishant G. Nagpal. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

5. SIR HOMI MEHTA SPRINT CHALLENGE (Gr. 3) (1,000m), 3-y-o & over: IRON AGE (David Egan) 1, Intense Stylist (Nicky Macky) 2, La Magnifique (Neeraj) 3 and Clymene (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/2, 2, 2-1/2. 56.91s (record time). ₹12 (w), 13 and 20 (p). SHP: 23, FP: 32, Q: 22, Tanala: 244 and 167. Favourite: Iron Age. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

6. STYLECRACKER INDIAN 1000 GUINEAS (Gr.1) (1,600m), Indian Fillies, 3-y-o only: GIFT OF GRACE (Speaking Of Which – Appeasing) (David Egan) 1, Cosmic Ray (Burden Of Proof – Corsican Gal) (Chouhan) 2, Juliette (Musketier – Gimmesumsugar) (O’Donoghue) 3 and Well Connected (Arazan – Guest Connections) (David Allan) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4, 3/4. 1m 37.13s. ₹50 (w), 21, 28 and 14 (p). SHP: 105, EXW: 15,171, EXP: 343, FP: 938, Q: 373, Tanala: 2,423 and 802. Favourite: Well Connected. Owners: Miss Ameeta Mehra, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

7. UTTAM SINGH TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: NOBLE HEIR (O’Donoghue) 1, Cellini (Nathan Evans) 2, Ron (Baria) 3 and Tenacious (Zervan) 4. 3/4, 4-1/2, 1/2. 1m 23.02s. ₹32 (w), 17, 12 and 17 (p). SHP: 47, EXW: 2,324, EXP: 704, FP: 139, Q: 42, Tanala: 232 and 76. Favourite: Noble Heir. Owner: Mr. Chirag V. Shah. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹9,948 (62 tkts), 30 per cent: ₹1,413 (187 tkts).

Treble: ₹619 (64 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹18,012 (4 tkts), 30 per cent: ₹5,146 (6 tkts).