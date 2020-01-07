Races

Gift Of Grace, Akita Pro, Brave Lady, Psychic Warrior and Nisus impress

Gift Of Grace, Akita Pro, Brave Lady, Psychic Warrior and Nisus impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan 7).

Inner sand:

1400m: Royal Resolution (rb) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: El Matador (Vishwanath), Bella Mamma (Arul) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Alpha (rb) 43. Pleased. Southern Power (A. Imran) 44. Strode out well.

1000m: Karadeniz (Nazerul) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Shivalik Kiss (Shinde) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. A Hearttoremember (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Gazebo Talk (Vaibhav), Green Channel (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 60046. Former finished distance ahead. Psychic Force (Irvan) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. A 3-y-o (Burden Of Proof - Quiet Storm) (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Psychic Warrior (Kiran Rai) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Impressed. After Hours (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Johnny Bravo (Chetan G), Cuban (Rajesh B) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Nisus (Antony), Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Brave Lady (Shinde) 1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Akita Pro (S. Shareef) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. In fine condition.

1600m: Knight Templar (David Allan) 2-1.5, (1,600-600) 1-13. Moved freely. Gift Of Grace (Irvan) 1-52, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Capable (rb), Extraordinary (Shobhan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sensational Grey (Adarsh), Golden Memory (Darshan), Ultimate Striker (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed. Caesars Palace (S. Hussain), Sandy Star (Vaibhav) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Gold Mist (Surya), Silent Trigger (Naveen K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out well. Zafrina (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out well. Propine (S. John), Helenka (Kiran Rai) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cameleons Image (A. Imran), Princes Amu (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Caspian Beauty (Nazerul) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. Striking Memories (Darshan), He's The One (Adarsh) 1-24, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. A 3-y-o (Air Support - Carla) (R. Pradeep), Nagarjuna (S. Mubarak) 1-26, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished distance ahead. Sizzler (Ashok), Formidable Star (Donoghue) 1-28, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Orenda (rb), Shining Armour (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sea Of Cortez (Nazerul), Celestial Highway (Chetan G), Le Mare ( rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed. Smithsonian (Chetan G), Amber Crown (Ashok) 1-29, (1,200-600) 47. Former finished four lengths ahead.

