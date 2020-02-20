Giant Star, Market King and Articulate catch the eye

Giant Star, Market King and Articulate caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Anniversary Girl (rb) 39. Urged. Caesar (Chouhan) 54.5 600/38.5. Moved freely. North Winds (Peter) 40. Easy.

800m: Furious N Fast (rb) 53, 600/39. Urged. Periwinkle (Parmar) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Judy Blue Eyes (Chouhan) 51, 600/39. Good. Kalina (Chouhan), Polyneices (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. They ended level. Excellent Gold (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Highland Wind (Merchant) 53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Giant Star (Kamble), Auspicious (Peter) 51, 600/37. Former who is in great heart outclassed the latter by a distance. Lorraine (Chouhan) 50, 600/37.5. Moved well. Turmeric Tower (Kaviraj) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. Free Gold (Pereira), Circle Of Love (Dashrath) 51, 600/37. Former finished three lengths ahead. Kratos (Chouhan) 55, 600/40.5. Easy. Sandra’s Secret (Pereira), Sehmat (Dashrath) 51, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 55, 600/40.5. Easy. Makhtoob (C.S. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: Gold Medalist (Nazil), Gdansk (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. Articulate (Malam), Officer In Command (Nirmal) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ashwa Chintz (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged. Market King (Nicky Mackay), Divija (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Note former. Air Blast (Nicky Mackay), Zaeim (C.S. Jodha) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Alluring River (Parmar), Immortality (Kharadi) 1-12, 600/42. Pair easy. Mirabilis (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Serpentine (Khalander) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Worked well. Sasakwa (Kharadi) 1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely. White River (Nicky Mackay), Tomorrow’s Dreams (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Allegria (Peter), Arrecife (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved together freely. Ms Boss (Shubham), La Di Da (Nicky Mackay) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level. Moon River (app), Tiberius (Parmar) 1-10, 600/40.5. Both were easy. Lady Lorrae (rb) 1-7, 600/41. Pushed. Pulverize (Bhawani) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Lombardy (Chouhan) 1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. North Star (Kharadi), King Solomon (Parmar) 1-21.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Fassbinder (Kadam) 1-26, 600/43. Easy.

Gate practice— inner sand:

1000m: Direwolf (S.J. Sunil), Sergio (Nicky Mackay) and Dibaba (Shubham) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Direwolf who finished five lengths in front was the pick. Dagger’s Strike (rb) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Zanzibaar (rb), Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.