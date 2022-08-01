Giant Star, Ashwa Yudhvir, Ashwa Magadheera and Shamrock excel
Giant Star, Ashwa Yudhvir, Ashwa Magadheera and Shamrock excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 1).
Inner sand:
1000m: Shamrock (Shinde), Sheer Bliss (Suraj) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead.
Outer sand:
1000m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-15, 600/41.5. Impressed. Born King (Suraj) 1-14, 600/42.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Impeccable (Shinde) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition.
1200m: Randolph (Likith) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved impressively. Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj), Wonderful (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Former put up a pleasing display. Giant Star (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/41. A fine display.
