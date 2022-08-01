Giant Star, Ashwa Yudhvir, Ashwa Magadheera and Shamrock excel

August 01, 2022 17:34 IST

August 01, 2022 17:34 IST

Giant Star, Ashwa Yudhvir, Ashwa Magadheera and Shamrock excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 1).

Inner sand:

1000m: Shamrock (Shinde), Sheer Bliss (Suraj) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

1000m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-15, 600/41.5. Impressed. Born King (Suraj) 1-14, 600/42.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Impeccable (Shinde) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

1200m: Randolph (Likith) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved impressively. Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj), Wonderful (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Former put up a pleasing display. Giant Star (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/41. A fine display.