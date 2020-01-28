Races

Giant Star and Spring Grove show out

Giant Star and Spring Grove showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sergio (Shubham), Dibaba (S.J. Sunil) 39.5. They ended level. Trouvaille (Nicky Mackay), Gold Medalist (V. Jodha) 40.5. Pair moved freely. Its A Deal (Merchant) 39.5. Moved freely.

800m: Stick To The Plan (V. Jodha) 51.5, 600/38.5. Slightly urged. Officer In Command (Nirmal), Articulate (Santosh) 52.5, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Majestic Warrior (Kaviraj) 51, 600/39. Moved freely. Macau (Sandesh) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Brilliant Gold (V. Jodha) 51.5, 600/38. Urged. C’est L’Amour (J. Chinoy) 51.5, 600/38.5. Urged. Lady Lanette (Santosh), Smoky Haze (Daman) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Thunder Clap (Nirmal) 57, 600/42. Easy. Monarch (Peter), Decaprio (Kamble) 52, 600/37.5. Former ended two lengths in front. Galloping Star (Yash), Historian (Peter) 55, 600/41. Former better.

1000m: Spring Grove (Sandesh), Sir Ramon (rb) 1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Giant Star (Yash), Storm Breaker (Kamble) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Malwa (rb) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Pressed. Bronx (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Big Ben (rb), Feel Lucky (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Latter pushed. Gdansk (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 600/38.5. Pushed. Divine Hunt (A. Gaikwad) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Slightly urged. Topnotch (Parmar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Frieze (S.K. Jadhav) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Roberta (Parmar) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Flameoftheforest (Yash), Gallant Star (Kamble) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Sandra’s Secret (Hamir), Memorable Memories (David Egan) 1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Pair moved freely. Alluring Silver (Parmar), Pissarro (Roche) 1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former started and finished three lengths ahead. One For The Glory (Mahesh), La Rondine (Kadam) 1-25.5, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front.

1400m: Royal Crystal (rb) 1-42, 1000/1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1600m: Impavid (David Egan) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Pressed in the last part.

