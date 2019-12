Giant Star and Resolute please

Giant Star and Resolute pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Anatevka (rb) 55, 600/40.5. Easy. Between The Waters (V. Jodha), Dandi March (Nicky Mackay) 52.5, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Golden Eclipse (rb), Jetfire (Pranil) 56, 600/40.5. Pair level. Dancing Lances (Shubham), Frieze (Zameer) 53, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Gloriana (Ayyar), 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Majeez (rb) 54, 600/39. Pair level. Malavika (Zameer) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Finest Moment (Bhawani) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Niccolini (Roche), King Solomon (Parmar) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. 2/y/o Rubik Star (O’ Donoghue) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Resolute (Kamble), Odessa (Peter) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was two lenghts superior. 2/y/o Giant Star (Kamble), Saltbae (Peter) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Play Safe (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Momentum (rb), Roberta (Kharadi) 1-26, 600/42. They were easy.