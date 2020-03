Giant Star and Bold Legend please

Giant Star and Bold Legend pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Willows (Kamble), Galloping Star (Gagandeep) 39. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: Akashima (Chouhan) 51, 600/37.5. Moved well. Jetfire (Akshay), Excelerator (rb) 51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Ashwa Bravo (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Melania (David Egan), Accenture (Hamir) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. Pair level. Kariega (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Giant Star (Kamble), Odessa (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Former finished well clear. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Melisandre (Ajinkya), Wind Whistler (Nicky Mackay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Rising Brave (rb), Sufiyah (Kadam) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Fleur De Lys (Hamir) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Royalty (Kharadi) 1-12, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Bold Legend (David Egan), Immortality (Kharadi) 1-21, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead.

Noted on Mar.10. — inner sand:

800m: Suited Aces (rb), Supreme Being (app) 55, 600/42. Former better. Dagger’s Strike (Parmar), Flash Force (rb) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Star Sincerity (Gagandeep), Planet Of Cape (Kamble) 52, 600/38. Pair urged and ended level.