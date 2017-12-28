Gestapo, Goat, Botswana Bolt, Decisive and Noble Splendor shine

Gestapo, Goat, Botswana Bolt, Decisive and Noble Splendor shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec 28)

Outer sand:

600m: Wings Of Fortune (Kiran Rai), Blue Bird (R. Anand) 44. They worked well. Land Of Liberty (Kiran Rai), Hidden Soldier (R. Anand) 43.5. They shaped well. Mogadishu (rb) 44.5. Easy. Virat (Kiran Rai) 46. Easy.

1000m: Decisive (Nazerul), Game Again (R. Marshall) 1-11, 600/42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Roaring Thunder (D. Patel), Tea Wid Me (Chetan G) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. They finished together. Galeno (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Strode out well. Noble Splendour (Nazerul) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Goat (Jagadeesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Botswana Bolt (Irvan Singh) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Tinderella (N. Rajesh), Secret Pursuit (Qureshi) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Romantic Star (Qureshi), Baracchus (N. Rajesh) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Gestapo (R. Marshall) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A good display.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1400m: Star Superior (Jagadeesh), Lady Majestic (Darshan), Deimus (R. Marshall) 1-31, (1,400-600) 47. First named impressed. Fantastic App (Md. Akram), Tronada (B. Nayak), Rocket Punch (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 49.5. First named pleased. Air Command (Antony), Mea Culpa (S. John) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 51. They took a level jump and finished together. Assertive Prince (Mallikarjun) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50. Jumped out well. Nitromax (Indrajeet) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51. Jumped out well. Pinyada (Vivek), Alighting (Chetan G) 1-30, (1,400-600) 48. Former showed out. Tarini (Darshan), Paradiso (Jagadeesh) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51.5. They jumped out smartly. Dazzling Beauty (Irvan Singh), Miss Bolt (rb) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 47.5. They jumped out well. Spot Light (P. Dhebe), Supreme Heights (Ashok Kumar) 1-32, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished distance ahead. Play Safe (Samson), Golden Opinion (Ashok Kumar) 1-38, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished two lengths ahead.