Geographique wins President Of India Gold Cup

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s mare Geographique, ably ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the President Of India Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 15) races. The winner is owned by Mr. S.M. Ruia rep. Equus Racing (PF). Imtiaz Sait has won this event earlier in 1997 through his filly Secret Star.

1. NARAYANPET PLATE (Div. II): HIGH HEELS (B.R. Kumar) 1, Iconic Star (Afroz K) 2, Jungle Girl (Arjun) 3 and Anemoi (G. Naresh) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 9.25s. ₹65 (w), 15, 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 36, SHW: 41 and 23, FP: 418, Q: 137, Tanala: 989. Favourite: Sargent. Owner: Mr. Md. Junaid Ali Khan. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

2. ASIFABAD PLATE: NOBLE HEART (K.G. Likith Appu) 1, Crown Witness (Suraj Narredu) 2, Sucker Punch (P. Ajeeth K) 3 and Club Queen (Md. Ekram) 4. 1-1/2, 8-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 42.75s. ₹36 (w), 10, 10 and 30 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 67, SHW: 13 and 12, FP: 68, Q: 25, Tanala: 602. Favourite: Crown Witness. Owner & Trainer: Donald Anthony Netto.

Note: Sadiya (Kuldeep Jr. up) dislodged her rider soon after the start. The jockey escaped unhurt.

3. NEARCO PLATE: MOUNTAIN TOUCH (Suraj Narredu) 1, Brilliant Blue (Mukesh) 2, Rani Ruckus (Md. Ismail) 3 and Rolls Royce (R.S. Jodha) 4. 2, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 28.15s. ₹21 (w), 12, 18 and 33 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 120, SHW: 10 and 48, FP: 165, Q: 111, Tanala: 5,734. Favourite: Mountain Touch. Owners: Mr. D.N. Kempegowda & Mr. N. Shyam Sunder. Trainer: N. Rawal.

4. DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CUP: MAGNUM (Afroz Khan) 1, Magnus (Suraj Narredu) 2, Ashwa Gajraj (Gaurav) 3 and Yesterday (Trevor) 4. 5, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 53.33s. ₹57 (w), 13, 11 and 17 (p).SHP: 35, THP: 54, SHW: 22 and 12, FP: 211, Q: 37, Tanala: 1,181. Favourite: Magnus. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: A. Imran Khan.

5. PRESIDENT OF INDIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) : GEOGRAPHIQUE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Dyf (Trevor) 2, Truth (Kuldeep Sr.) 3 and Pissarro (Mukesh) 4. 1-1/4, 17 and 1/2. 2m, 30.12s. ₹23 (w), 11 and 10 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 22, SHW: 15 and 12, FP: 46, Q: 14, Tanala: 78. Favourite: Dyf. Owner: Mr. S.M. Ruia rep. Equus Racing (PF). Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

6. NARAYANPET PLATE (Div. I): CLARITY (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Skyward (Gaurav) 2, That’s My Mission (Surya Prakash) 3 and Jim (B.R. Kumar) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2 and 5-1/2. 1m, 9.03s. ₹13 (w), 13, 25 and 23 (p). SHP: 49, THP: 39, SHW: 13 and 23, FP: 75, Q: 50, Tanala: 355. Favourite: Clarity. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹6,712 (25 tkts.) & 30%: 1,530 (47 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 3,370 (17 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 780 (39 tkts.), (ii) 1,296 (20 tkts.).

