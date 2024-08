Geographique takes the honours in Nizam’s Gold Cup

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s mare Geographique, ridden by Neeraj Rawal, won the Nizam’s Gold Cup, the feature event of Sunday’s (Aug. 18) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. S.M. Ruia rep. Equus Racing (PF).

1. GADWAL PLATE (Div. I): NOBLE HEART (K.G. Likith Appu) 1, Eminency (Md. Ekram) 2, American Flame (Akshay K) 3 and Sucker Punch (G. Naresh) 4. 2-1/2, 4 and 3/4. 1m, 29.61s. ₹31 (w), 10, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 42, SHW: 24 and 57, FP: 258, Q: 138, Tanala: 587. Favourite: Just Incredible. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto.

2. DONCASTER PLATE: PLEASANT STAR (Akshay Kumar) 1, 2. Clara (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Arion One (Sandesh) 3 and Rolls Royce (R.S. Jodha) 4. Neck, 2 and 5-1/2. 1m, 15.12s. ₹35 (w), 14, 21 and 11 (p). SHP: 57, THP: 59, SHW: 18 and 39, FP: 406, Q: 243, Tanala: 815. Favourite: Arion One. Owners: M/s. Ashok Ranpise, S.R. Sanas & D.R. Thacker. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

3. TELANGANA AND ANDHRA SUB AREA CUP: HURRICANE BAY (Afroz Khan) 1, Nightmare (P. Ajeeth K) 2, 3. Barbet (Arjun) 3 and Alpine Girl (Kuldeep Jr.) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 41.37s. ₹19 (w), 12, 16 and 12 (p). SHP: 56, THP: 36, SHW: 16 and 32, FP: 221, Q: 147, Tanala: 822. Favourite: Hurricane Bay. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

4. BROWN JACK PLATE: FLY TOTHE STARS (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Lucky Zone (Ashad Asbar) 2, Elpenor (Akshay K) 3 and Great Guns (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 41.76s. ₹124 (w), 23, 21 and 13 (p). SHP: 61, THP: 63, SHW: 31 and 42, FP; 1,048, Q: 739, Tanala: 2.210. Favourite: Elpenor. Owners: Mr. S.A. Shezad Abbas & Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Trainer: Raza Shezad.

Note: Blazing Gun (Mohit up) planted in the starting stalls and did not participate in the race.

5. NIZAM’S GOLD CUP (Gr. 2): GEOGRAPHIQUE (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Chamonix (C. Umesh) 2, Touch Of Grey (Suraj Narredu) 3 and West Brook (Akshay K) 4. 2, 2-1/4 and 9. 2m, 4.28s. ₹54 (w), 10, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 23, THP: 64, SHW: 13 and 18, FP: 277, Q: 110, Tanala: 502. Favourite: Touch Of Grey. Owner: Mr. S.M. Ruia rep. Equus Racing (PF). Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

6. GADWAL PLATE (Div. II): ASHWA GAJRAJ (Gaurav Singh) 1, Crown Witness (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Federer (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Clare (Kuldeep Sr.) 4. 1/2,Neck and 2-1/2. 1m, 28.47s. ₹52 (w), 18, 14 and 10 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 37, SHW: 23 and 16, FP: 245, Q: 125, Tanala: 575. Favourite: Clare. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹76,209 (4 tkts.) & 30%: 3,530 (37 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 24,329 (4 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 451 (77 tkts.), (ii) 5,026 (10 tkts.).

