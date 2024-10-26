Geographique, Supernatural, Jade and Psychic Star impress

Geographique, Supernatural, Jade and Psychic Star impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 26) morning.

Sand track. 600m: Evaldo (S. Sunil) 41. Easy. Bohemian Rhapsody (Shahrukh) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Honest Desire (S. Shareef) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Otello (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Ariyana Star (Nazil), Singing Girl (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Pair level. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Sweeping Star (Zervan), Just Reward (rb) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Higher Love (V. Bunde), Mila (app) 55, 600/41. They ended level. 2/y/os Encino (C.s. Jodha), Zafferano (Nirmal) 55, 600/40. Both were easy. Dexa (Zervan) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Zacharias (N. Bhosale), Surrealist (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/os Diego Garcia (Nirmal), Amaze And Inspire (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Midnight Express (Parmar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. El Greco (Trainer) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Knight Crusader (Zervan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1200m: 2/y/os Matisse (Vivek G), Oliver (Saqlain) 1-24, 800/55, 600/41. They finished level freely. Jamari (N. Bhosale) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Singer Sargent (Gore) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Storm (T.S. Jodha) 1-24, 800/54, 600/40. Urged. Pride Prince (A. Prakash) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39.

Stretched. 1400m: Psychic Star (Vivek G), Jade (Saqlain) 1-35, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Both moved level impressively. Attaturk (Saqlain), Picasso (Vivek G) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mighty Sparrow (Nazil), Gordon (N. Bhosale) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Geographique (Hamir) 1-32, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled. 2/y/os Crimson Pirate (Vivek G), Superstar (Saqlain) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Regina Memorabilis (Hamir), Nostalgia (V. Bunde) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

1600m: Odysseus (Saqlain), The Panther (Vivek G) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Celestial (Vivek G), Eagle Day (Saqlain) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Supernatural (Saqlain) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Zucarro (Nazil), Cache (Vivek G) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up two lengths and finished level.

