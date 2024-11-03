Geographique completes hat-trick by winning the Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd. Trophy

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s mare Geographique, ridden by Suraj Narredu, completed a hat-trick by winning the Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd. Trophy (Gr. 2), the main attraction of the concluding day’s races of the 2024 Pune Monsoon season, held here on Sunday, November 3.

The winner is owned by Equus Racing.

Jockey S. Saqlain stole the limelight by riding three winners of the day.

Leading Owner: SKJ Thoroughbred Pvt. Ltd. with the leading stakes money of ₹45, 10, 104/-.

Leading Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha (19 winners).

Leading Jockey: A. Sandesh (27 winners).

Leading Apprentice Jockey: Mustakim Alam (7 winners).

Leading Jockey claiming allowance: Navnath Bhosale (4 winners).

Leading Stud: Manjri Stud Farm with 48 points.

1. THE PROLETARIAN PLATE (1,200m): DEMETRIUS (P. Trevor) 1, Between Friends (V. Bunde) 2, Sorrento Secret (Sandesh) 3 and Fidato (S.J. Sunil) 4. Not run: Lightning Blaze. Short Head, 2-1/2 and Short Head. 1m 9. 39s. ₹22 (w), 16, 34 and 20 (p). SHP: 199, FP: 766, Q: 487, Tanala: 4,888 and 806. Favourite: Demetrius.

Owners: M/s. Sanjay K. Hiranandani & Subhag Singh. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

2. B. PRAKASH TROPHY (1,400m): SINGER SARGENT (P. Trevor) 1, Opus Dei (Antony Raj) 2, Treasure Gold (A. Prakash) 3 and Believe (Ajinkya) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 1. 1m 25. 64s. ₹42 (w), 19, 15 and 56 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 133, Q: 42, Tanala: 2,160 and 2,036. Favourite: Cache.

Owners: M/s. Cowas D. Bajan, Narendra Kumar Ambwani & Faisal A. Abbas. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

Note: Initially, Opus Dei crossed the finish line first, while Singer Sargent ended second. However, jockey Trevor, who rode Singer Sargent, lodged an objection against jockey Antony Raj, aboard Opus Dei, for veering out into the straight and causing significant interference in the final 50 metres.

After reviewing the race footage and interviewing both jockeys, the Stewards upheld the objection, and revised the placings as above.

In this race, Attained (V. Bunde up) planted into the starting stalls and did not participate.

3. RAO SAHEB KEDARI GOLD TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m): DULARI (Amyn Merchant) 1, Maysara (A. Prakash) 2, Toscana (Kaviraj) 3 and Quicker (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m 8. 70s. ₹58 (w), 48, 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 748, Q: 337, Tanala: 3,158 and 1,353. Favourite: Quicker.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mohan Thakur. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

4. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m): DREAM SELLER (S. Saqlain) 1, Magileto (Trevor) 2, Dexa (A. Prakash) 3 and Irish Gold (Sandesh) 4. 5-1/2, Head and 1/2. 1m 6. 61s. ₹21 (w), 10, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: 43, FP: 47, Q: 42, Tanala: 148 and 92. Favourite: Dream Seller.

Owners: Mr. Meher K. Sunderji & M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain rep. J.N. Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: P.S. Chouhan.

5. DR. P.K. SARDESHMUKH MAHARAJ TROPHY (1,400m): PSYCHIC STAR (S. Saqlain) 1, Eagle Day (Vivek G) 2, Sands Of Dubai (Nirmal) 3 and Star Impact (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Flashman and Gordon. 7, Neck and 3/4. 1m 24. 96s. ₹18 (w), 11, 37 and 48 (p). SHP: 64, FP: 166, Q: 228, Tanala: 3,411 and 1,705. Favourite: Psychic Star.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Liane Luthria & Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. TEENA KATRAK MEMORIAL R.W.IT.C. LTD. TROPHY (Gr. 2) (2,000m): GEOGRAPHIQUE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Evaldo (Sandesh) 2, Ramiel (Vivek G) 3 and Mojito (Parmar) 4. Not run: Jamari. 1-1/2, 2 and 1/2. 2m 4. 66s. ₹15 (w), 10 and 11 (p). SHP: 15, FP: 21, Q: 10, Tanala: 55 and 44. Favourite: Geographique.

Owner: Equus Racing. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

7. RAO SAHEB KEDARI GOLD TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m): TIMELESS VISION (A. Sandesh) 1, My Princess (Vivek G) 2, Mojo (Saqlain) 3 and Walter (Ajinkya) 4. Not run: Axlrod. 3-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 8. 52s. ₹21 (w), 10, 21 and 31 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 76, Q: 33, Tanala: 740 and 261. Favourite: Timeless Vision.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

8. DANGEROUS PLATE (1,600m): MIGHTY SPARROW (S. Saqlain) 1, Amadeo (Trevor) 2, Odysseus (Kaviraj) 3 and Little Minister (Merchant) 4. 1/2, 5 and 1-1/2. 1m 38. 94s. ₹38 (w), 20, 14 and 48 (p). SHP: 43, FP: 95, Q: 40, Tanala: 1,145 and 736. Favourite: Amadeo.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Daisy K.D.B. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹685 (130 tkts.), 30%: 58 (658 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 3, 136 (5 tkts.), (ii) 82 (291 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 42,304 (c/f), 30%: 2,014 (9 tkts.).