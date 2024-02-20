Geographique and Dexa please

February 20, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Mumbai:

Geographique and Dexa pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Regal Command (Atul) 41. Easy.

800m: Raise The Stakes (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Elpenor (J. Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Maintains form. Chamonix (Chouhan) 1-27, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Galloping Glory (S.Sunil) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/57, 600/43. Moved freely. Darwin (S. Sunil) 1-41, 600/44. Easy. Lazarus (Kirtish) 1-40, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Geographique (Neeraj), Rasputin (C.S. Jodha) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former who started three lengths comfortably finished three lengths ahead. Latter was urged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.