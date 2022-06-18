General Patton for D. Kumar Siddanna Memorial Trophy

June 18, 2022 00:30 IST

General Patton, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the D. Kumar Siddanna Memorial Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (June 18). False rails (width about 3m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. TREASURE GIRL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Three Aces (1) Darshan 60, 2. Ocean Dunes (2) S. John 59.5, 3. Unyielding (11) Ajinkya 59.5, 4. Dr Logan (10) Anjar 59, 5. Tifanny (4) Sandesh 57.5, 6. Morrane Gabriella (8) S. Mubarak 57, 7. Blazk Whizz (6) Raghuveer S 56, 8. Ansaldo (7) Akshay K 54.5, 9. Impeccable (5) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 10. Jokshan (3) Ashhad A 54 and 11. Stunning Beauty (9) Arvind K 54.

1. ANSALDO, 2. OCEAN DUNES, 3. TIFANNY

2. ROYAL CHALLENGE PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. Elite Agent (1) Angad 62.5, 2. Klockner (2) Salman 62.5, 3. Luminary Star (5) A. Prakash 62.5, 4. Red Lucifer (6) Likith 62.5, 5. Limited Edition (7) G. Vivek 62, 6. He’s The One (2) Abhay S 58.5, 7. Russian Romance (8) J.H. Arul 57.5 and 8. Smile Around (4) Siddaraju 56.

1. LIMITED EDITION, 2. RUSSIAN ROMANCE, 3. LUMINARY STAR

3. DUPONT PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 3-00: 1. Chiraag (2) B. Nayak 60.5, 2. Turkoman (8) Sandesh 60.5, 3. Divya Shakthi (4) Dhanu S 59.5, 4. Exalted Dream (5) G. Vivek 59.5, 5. Noble Ruler (6) A. Imran 59.5, 6. Knotty Princess (1) Vishal B 59, 7. Lightning Flame (7) Dashrath S 58.5 and 8. Osibisa (3) Ajeet K 57.

1. TURKOMAN, 2. CHIRAAG, 3. LIGHTNING FLAME

4. SIR CECIL CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Adjustment (—) (—) 56, 2. Aldgate (2) Trevor 56, 3. Ripple N Storm (6) Ajinkya 56, 4. Splendido (1) Ranjeet S 56, 5. Aguila (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Arrowette (3) Akshay K 54.5, 7. Konabos (4) Suraj 54.5 and 8. Victoria Punch (—) (—) 54.5.

1. ARROWETTE, 2. ALDGATE

5. D. KUMAR SIDDANNA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Griffin (10) Salman 62, 2. General Patton (5) Akshay K 58.5, 3. Golden Vision (1) Siddaraju 57, 4. Secretsuperstar (11) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 5. Powerful Lady (7) K. Nazil 55.5, 6. Donna Bella (8) C.S. Jodha 55, 7. Indian Pharaoh (6) Arvind K 55, 8. Super Gladiator (9) Ashhad A 55, 9. Michigan Melody (2) Arshad 54, 10. Wings Of Desire (4) P.S. Chouhan 53.5 and 11. The Strength (3) Ajeet K 52.5.

1. GENERAL PATTON, 2. DONNA BELLA, 3. WINGS OF DESIRE

6. NOBLE PRINCE PLATE (2,000m), rated 20 to 45, 4-35: 1. Muirfield (5) S. John 60, 2. Windstorm (3) Darshan 59, 3. Serdar (4) C.S. Jodha 58, 4. Only You (1) Sandesh 54.5 and 5. Elite Crown (2) Vishal B 51.5.

1. ONLY YOU, 2. SERDAR

7. BORSALINO PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-10: 1. Queen Regnant (1) Bhawani S 60, 2. Hope Island (9) S. John 59.5, 3. Lycurgus (10) Arvind K 58.5, 4. Embosom (6) J.H. Arul 55.5, 5. Je Ne Sais Quoi (7) B. Nayak 55.5, 6. Star Domination (4) Kiran N 54.5, 7. Marco Polo (2) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 8. Shan E Azeem (8) Ashhad A 53.5, 9. Tyto Alba (3) Angad 53.5 and 10. She’s All Class (5) T.S. Jodha 53.

1. EMBOSOM, 2. HOPE ISLAND, 3. MARCO POLO

8. TREASURE GIRL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-45: 1. Good Time Indeed (6) L.A. Rozario 62.5, 2. Anakin (1) Vinod Shinde 61.5, 3. Smithsonian (11) A. Prakash 61, 4. Baltimore (8) S. John 60, 5. Benediction (7) Akshay K 60, 6. Chul Bul Rani (9) B. Nayak 60, 7. Fernet Branca (3) Ajinkya 59.5, 8. Perfect Rendition (10) J.H. Arul 59.5, 9. See My Heels (4) Suraj 59, 10. The Response (2) Ajeet K 58 and 11. Realia (5) Ashhad A 56.5.

1. BENEDICTION, 2. SEE MY HEELS, 3. BALTIMORE

Day’s best: ONLY YOU

Double: TURKOMAN — EMBOSOM

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.