Gazino shines

Gazino shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 2) morning.
Inner sand:
800m: Gazino (rb) 50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Bateleur (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Easy. Steppenwolf (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. Moved well.
1000m: Dumas (Akshay) 1-13, 600/43. Easy.
1200m: Anatevka (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely.
Mock races — Dec. 1:
Race track:
1000m: Her Eminence (Bhawani), Silver Locket (A. Prakash) 1-2, 600/36. Former beat the latter by four lengths.
Second mock race: 1600m: Wizard Of Stocks (Roche), Costa Brava (Trevor), Sacred Roman (Parmar) and Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 1-39, 600/36. Won by: Nk, 1, 3. Wizard Of Stocks was slowly off by three lengths, but soon took the charge and won the race pillar to post. Costa Brava who was racing third till bend came very well to finish close second.
