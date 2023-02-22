Garnet tipped to deliver in upper division of Best Of All Plate

February 22, 2023 12:30 am | Updated February 21, 2023 05:53 pm IST - Hyderabad:

The five-year-old Garnet, who ran third in her last start, may make amends in the upper division of the Best Of All Plate, the chief event of Wednesday’s (Feb. 21) races.

1. SILVER FORTRESS PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 12.50 p.m: 1. Ben Hur (5) B. Nikhil 56, 2. MN’s Council (6) P. Sai Kumar 56, 3. Rival (7) Santosh Raj 56, 4. Thunder Knight (3) Kiran Naidu 56, 5. Barchetta (1) Abhay Singh 54.5, 6. Moon Walk (2) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 7. Proud Girl (8) Mohit Singh 54.5 and 8. Santa Barabara (4) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. PROUD GIRL, 2. SANTA BARBARA, 3. BRACHETTA

2. AMAZING FIGHTER PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.20: 1. Temptations (8) Kuldeep S 60, 2. City Cruise (3) Md. Ekram Alam 59, 3. Indian King (5) Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 4. Golden Inzio (1) P. Sai Kumar 57.5, 5. Queen Blossom (6) Md. Ismail 57, 6. Mireya (7) B. Nikhil 55.5, 7. Special And Thong (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53.5 and 8. Voice Of A Dream (2) Surya Prakash 51.5.

1. MIREYA, 2. INDIAN KING, 3. GOLDEN INZIO

3. SILVER FORTESS PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.50: 1. Great Giver (1) Surya Prakash 56, 2. Morning Mist (4) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Smart Striker (2) Gaurav Singh 56, 4. Worcester (8) Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Clare (7) S. Saqlain 54.5, 6. Fayola (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 7. Flashing Memories (3) R.S. Jodha 54.5 and 8. Oskars Glory (6) G. Naresh 54.5.

1. CLARE, 2. GREAT GIVER, 3. MORNING MIST

4. BEST OF ALL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.20: 1. Red Snaper (12) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Above The Law (10) Md. Ismail 58.5, 3. Top In Class (11) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58, 4. Laurus (3) Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Beauty Flame (2) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 6. Exotic Dancer (9) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 7. Sun Dancer (6) Rafique Sk. 53.5, 8. Costello (4) Mohit Singh 53, 9. Doe A Deer (7) S. Saqlain 53, 10. Ice Berry (1) B. Nikhil 52.5, 11. Pinatubo (8) D.S. Deora 52.5 and 12. Rhythm Selection (5) P. Sai Kumar 52.

1. LAURUS, 2. BEAUTY FLAME, 3. ICE BERRY

5. OLD SECRETARIAT PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.55: 1. D YES BOSS (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Salisbury (5) Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Its On (9) D.S. Deora 59, 4. Blast In Class (4) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Plethora (2) Md. Ekram Alam 56, 6. Star Cruise (7) P. Sai Kumar 54, 7. Fatuma (3) Kuldeep S 53.5, 8. The Hambone (----), 9. Ayur Tej (8) B. Nikhil 52 and 10. Urgent (6) Abhay Singh 51.5.

1. BLAST IN CLASS, 2. ITS ON, 3. FATUMA

6. BEST OF ALL PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.30: 1. All Time Legend (7) S. Saqlain 60, 2. See My Spark (3) Afroz Khan 58.5, 3. Beauty On Parade (4) A.A. Vikrant 58, 4. City Of Blessing (8) Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Miss Little Angel (2) Abhay Singh 54.5, 6. Unmatched (12) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 7. Garnet (13) Mohit Singh 54, 8. Rising Queen (11) P. Sai Kumar 54, 9. Indian Temple (9) Surya Prakash 52.5, 10. Star Racer (1) G. Naresh 52.5, 11. Basia (5) B. Nikhil 51.5, 12. Char Ek Char (10) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51.5 and 13. Ambitious Star (6) Gaurav Singh 51.

1. GARNET, 2. ALL TIME LEGEND, 3. BASIA

7. GENERAL ANDERS PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m) Maiden, 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.05: 1. Nucleus (4) Mohit SIngh 60, 2. Power Ranger (1) Aneel 58, 3. Resurgence (9) Surya Prakash 57, 4. Divine Destiny (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 5. Bien Pensant (10) Neeraj Rawal 56, 6. Undaunted (—), 7. Chenab (2) D.S. Deora 55.5, 8. Fresh Hope (5) B. Nikhil 55, 9. Life Is Good (7) Md. Ismail 55, 10. N R I Angel (6) G. Naresh 55 and 11. Swiss Girl (3) S. Saqlain 55.

1. POWER RANGER, 2. RESURGENCE, 3. SWISS GIRL

8. OLD SECRETARIAT PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.40: 1. Aerial Combat (4) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Ok Boss (5) Kuldeep S 60, 3. Top Diamond (1) Mukesh Kumar 60, 4. Prime Gardenia (7) Ajay Kumar 58, 5. Golden Forza (8) Kiran Naidu 57, 6. Blazing Jupiter (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 7. Gusty Note (3) S. Saqlain 54, 8. Pedro Planet (9) Rafique Sk. 52.5, 9. Tripurari (2) D.S. Deora 52 and 10. My Master (10) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. OK BOSS, 2. TOP DIAMOND, 3. AERIAL COMBAT

9. GENERAL ANDERS PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m) Maiden, 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Coming Home (8) D.S. Deora 60, 2. Protocol (10) P. Sai Kumar 59, 3. Varenna (7) Md. Ekram Alam 59, 4. Inderdhanush (9) Abhay Singh 58.5, 5. Double Bonanza (4) Surya Prakash 58, 6. Redeem Our Pledge (5) Neeraj Rawal 57.5, 7. Saint Emilion (3) Shivansh 57.5, 8. Shubhrak (1) Mukesh Kumar 57, 9. My Way Or Highway (6) Mohit Singh 56.5 and 10. Ilango (2) S. Saqlain 54.5.

1. VARENNA, 2. COMING HOME, 3. INDERDHANUSH

Day’s Best: LAURUS

Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6, (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.