Garamond, Bellator, De Villiers, Arcana, Chul Bul Rani and Stockbridge excel

Garamond, Bellator, De Villiers, Arcana, Chul Bul Rani and Stockbridge excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 7).

Inner sand:

1200m: Icelandic (Shreyas) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Chul Bul Rani (rb) 42. Moved fluently. Splendido (Saqlian), Ardakan (Md. Akram) 46. They moved on the bit. Victoria Punch (Anjar) 46. Moved freely. Shivalik Kiss (R. Ravi) 43. Worked well. The Adviser (Ramesh K), Eco Friendly (Arvind K) 46.5. They moved freely. Altamonte (Salman K) 1-14, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Aldgate (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Stockbridge (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Automatic (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Bellator (Indrajeet) 1-11, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Del Mar (Arul) 1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Chinese Princess (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. Impressed. Light Of Love (Salman K), Johnnie Black (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Besuge (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Limited Edition (Rozario), Air Blast (Arul) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. A notable pair. Arcana (Khurshad) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Prince Abir (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Mitsuro (Arul), Bentayga (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They shaped well. Grey Channel (A. Asbar), The Sense (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together. Russian Romance (Salman K), Flying Quest (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Place Vendome (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Chisox (Rozario), Embosom (Arul) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Sucre (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved well. Montelena (Anjar) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Garamond (Anjar) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Pink Jasmine (Indrajeet) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Worked well. Kulsum (rb), Romero (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They shaped well. Red Lucifer (Salman K) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. In fine condition.