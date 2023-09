Ganton, Cape Wickham, Empress Royal, and Supreme Grandeur please

September 10, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Ganton, Cape Wickham, Empress Royal and Supreme Grandeur pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Sept. 10).

Inner sand:

600m: Pense’e (rb) 42. Handy. Sea Waters (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Shaped well. The Sting (rb) 42. Urged. Western Girl (rb) 41.5.

800m: Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Fashionista (rb), Fiat Justitia (rb) 51.5, 600/39. They moved impressively. Kings Show (rb), Skylight (rb) 57, 600/41.5. Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 58.5, 600/40. They finished level. Rwanda (rb), Sweet Fragrance (rb) 55, 600/40. A fit pair. Royal Mayfair (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Abilitare (rb), Magical Wave (rb) 58, 600/42.5. They finished together.

1000m: Supreme Grandeur (rb), Helen Of Troy (Farid Ansari) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Alexander (S. Imran), Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/42. Latter finished two lengths in front. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Lebua (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41. Unextended. Little Wonder (rb), Daiyamondo (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/42. Latter started two lengths behind and finished together. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-16.5, 800/59.5, 600/44. Easy. Empress Royal (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. In fine condition. Renegade (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/47. Gods Plan (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Divine Splendour (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/41. Worked well. Bomber Jet (rb), Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Latter started four lengths behind and ended level. Chaposa Springs (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 1-15.5, 800/57, 600/40. A fit pair.

1200m: Ganton (P. Vikram) 1-20, 1,000/1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. A fine display. Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. He moved well within himself.

Noted on Saturday (Sept. 9):

Inner sand:

600m: Proposed (rb) 43.5. Easy. Zaneta (rb) 41. Pushed. Annalisa (rb) 45. Easy.

800m: Element (rb), Desert Star (rb) 57, 600/41. They shaped well. Abilitare (rb) Sweet Fragrance (rb) 56, 600/42. They finished level. Rinello (rb), Royal Baron (rb) 53.5, 600/39.5. They moved well. Excellent Star (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Fit. Rhiannon (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Worked well. Gutsy (rb), Anzio (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Sir Baffert (rb) 1-10.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Renegade (rb) 1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Daiyamondo (rb), Little Wonder (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43. They are in good shape. Turf Melody (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Knotty Power (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Eternal Pearl (M. Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Preakness (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Sangavai (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Handy. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Wind Symbol (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit.