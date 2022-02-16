Gangster and Katahdin work well

February 16, 2022 20:26 IST

Gangster and Katahdin worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 16).

Inner sand: 600m: Ibrahimovic (Santosh G), Golden Kingdom (N. Jodha) 47.5. They were easy. Lady Luck (rb), Scarf Couer (rb) 48.

800m: Admiral Shaw (rb), a 3-y-o (David Livingston-Everybreakingwave) (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Rajputana (rb), Ignition (Shahar Babu) 1-3, 600/48. Windermere (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Ignorance Is Bliss (Ankit Pal) 57.5, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Planet Of Cape (S. Kamble) 1-0.5, 600/45. They finished together. Ayur Shakti (Ankit Pal) 58.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Ms Boss (Ankit Pal) 59.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Embankment (Ankit Pal), Jack Richer (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front. Mezcal (Farhan Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Streek (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Glorious Grace (C. Brisson) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Storm Flag (Shahar Babu) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Storm Breaker (S. Kamble) 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Gangster (Joseph) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Katahdin (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Moved well. Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu), William Wallace (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former finished well in front.