Gandolfini, Moriset, Cavallo Volante, Kings Walk and Crown Angel shine

December 15, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Gandolfini, Moriset, Cavallo Volante, Kings Walk and Crown Angel shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh), Beautiful (rb) 43. They were easy.

800m: Lionel (S.J. Moulin) 56.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan), Zaneta (Koshi Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. They were easy and level. Royal Baron (Koshi Kumar), Saintly Star (Ram Nandan) 1-2, 600/47. They moved freely.

1000m: Lord Moi (S.J. Moulin) 1-18, 800/59, 600/42. Handy. Moriset (A.M. Tograllu), Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar), 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/44. They moved impressively. Gandolfini (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Kings Walk (A.M. Tograllu), Crown Angel (S. Kabdhar) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/44.5. They moved well. Kings Return (Ram Nandan), Multicrown (Koshi Kumar) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They were easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Kallipos (rb) 41. Urged.

800m: A 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Zazou) (rb), Thomas Mount (rb) 1-0, 600/43. Former extended and finished five lengths in front. Turf Beauty (rb) 54.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

1000m: Ms Boss (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Run Happy Run (N. Murugan), a 2-y-o (Dali - Reflections) (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Waytogo (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/44. Unextended. Brook Magic (A.M. Tograllu), Mutant (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. They pleased.

1200m: Epoch (P. Vikram) 1-33, 1000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Radiant Joy (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 44. Eased up.

Noted on Thursday (Dec. 14):

Outer sand:

1000m: Dedicate (rb), Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. They were easy.

Inner sand:

1000m: Despacito (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved impressively. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Knotty Wonder (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Aspira (S. Imran), Glorious King (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/39.5. They are in fine nick.

Noted on Wednesday (Dec. 13):

Inner sand:

800m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Aurora Borealis (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Extended. Glorious Shine (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Reflections) (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved well. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

