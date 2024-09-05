ADVERTISEMENT

Gandolfini, Loch Lomond, Key To The Mint and Raffinato please

Published - September 05, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Gandolfini, Loch Lomond, Key To The Mint and Raffinato pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 4).

Outer sand:

600m: Divine Splendour (Bharat Mal) 44. Kaze Hikaru (R. Gochhi) 48.

1000m: Andorra (Inayat) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Wolf Creek (R. Gochhi) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44. Niggled. Loch Lomond (Inayat) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Gandolfini (Inayat) 1-27, 1000/1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

Inner sand:

600m: Annalisa (Shah Alam) 47.

800m: Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1- 0, 600/45. Handy. Empress Eternal (rb) 57.5, 600/40. Moved well. Royal Baron (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/42. Handy. Presto Power (N. Darshan) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Royal Exemplar (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Raffinato (Shah Alam) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Shaped well.

1200m: Knotty Dancer (A.M. Tograllu) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. A fine display. Ashwa Dev (A.M. Tograllu) 1-29.5, 1000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Unextended.

Noted on Tuesday (Sept. 3):

Outer sand:

600m: Turf Beauty (rb) 43. Easy. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Bohemian Star (rb) 59.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Majestic Princess (N. Murugan) Great Spirit (R. Manish) 1-0, 600/45. Former finished four lengths in front. Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Empress Royal (Bharat Mal) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal) 43. First Empress (Bharat Mal) 1-2, 600/44. In good shape.

1000m: Skylight (N. Murugan) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Element (rb), Romualdo (Inayat) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. They moved impressively. Ugly Truth (M.S. Deora) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. In fine condition. Vandhiyathevan (Farid Ansari), Krishvi (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former moved better and finished half a length in front.

1200m: Summer Song (Farid Ansari), Angavai (R. Manish) 1-30.5, 1000/1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They moved well and finished together. Greeley (M.S. Deora) 1-27, 1000/1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

Inner sand:

600m: Relic Warrior (rb) 43. Handy. Sea Waters (Bharat Mal) 41.5. Shaped well. Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan) 47.5. Easy

800m: Ruling Star (A.S. Peter), Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/40.5. They moved well and finished level. Midnight Sparkle (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 57.5, 600/42.5. In good shape.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (M. Bhaskar) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/43. Urged. Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. In good condition. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

1200m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter) 1-30, 1000/1-11, 800/54, 600/38.5. They pleased.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Multiflora (A.S. Peter), Dazzling Princess (M. Bhaskar) 1-3.92. They jumped out smartly. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari), Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal), Majestic Charmer (rb) 1-3.83. They took a good jump. Royal Tapestry (Ram Nandan), Desert Star (Inayat), State Flag (C. Brisson) 1-5.77. A fit trio. Asio (M. Bhaskar), Preakness (A.S. Peter) 1-3.38. Former impressed. Clockwise (M.S. Deora), Happiness (rb), Red Pencil (Inayat) 1-4.08. They took a level jump. Priceless Beauty (A.S. Peter), Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.33. They jumped out well.

