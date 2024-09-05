Gandolfini, Loch Lomond, Key To The Mint and Raffinato please

Gandolfini, Loch Lomond, Key To The Mint and Raffinato pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 4).

Outer sand:

600m: Divine Splendour (Bharat Mal) 44. Kaze Hikaru (R. Gochhi) 48.

1000m: Andorra (Inayat) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Wolf Creek (R. Gochhi) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44. Niggled. Loch Lomond (Inayat) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Gandolfini (Inayat) 1-27, 1000/1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

Inner sand:

600m: Annalisa (Shah Alam) 47.

800m: Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1- 0, 600/45. Handy. Empress Eternal (rb) 57.5, 600/40. Moved well. Royal Baron (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/42. Handy. Presto Power (N. Darshan) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Royal Exemplar (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Raffinato (Shah Alam) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Shaped well.

1200m: Knotty Dancer (A.M. Tograllu) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. A fine display. Ashwa Dev (A.M. Tograllu) 1-29.5, 1000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Unextended.

Noted on Tuesday (Sept. 3):

Outer sand:

600m: Turf Beauty (rb) 43. Easy. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Bohemian Star (rb) 59.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Majestic Princess (N. Murugan) Great Spirit (R. Manish) 1-0, 600/45. Former finished four lengths in front. Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Empress Royal (Bharat Mal) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal) 43. First Empress (Bharat Mal) 1-2, 600/44. In good shape.

1000m: Skylight (N. Murugan) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Element (rb), Romualdo (Inayat) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. They moved impressively. Ugly Truth (M.S. Deora) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. In fine condition. Vandhiyathevan (Farid Ansari), Krishvi (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former moved better and finished half a length in front.

1200m: Summer Song (Farid Ansari), Angavai (R. Manish) 1-30.5, 1000/1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They moved well and finished together. Greeley (M.S. Deora) 1-27, 1000/1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

Inner sand:

600m: Relic Warrior (rb) 43. Handy. Sea Waters (Bharat Mal) 41.5. Shaped well. Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan) 47.5. Easy

800m: Ruling Star (A.S. Peter), Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/40.5. They moved well and finished level. Midnight Sparkle (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 57.5, 600/42.5. In good shape.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (M. Bhaskar) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/43. Urged. Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. In good condition. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

1200m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter) 1-30, 1000/1-11, 800/54, 600/38.5. They pleased.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Multiflora (A.S. Peter), Dazzling Princess (M. Bhaskar) 1-3.92. They jumped out smartly. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari), Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal), Majestic Charmer (rb) 1-3.83. They took a good jump. Royal Tapestry (Ram Nandan), Desert Star (Inayat), State Flag (C. Brisson) 1-5.77. A fit trio. Asio (M. Bhaskar), Preakness (A.S. Peter) 1-3.38. Former impressed. Clockwise (M.S. Deora), Happiness (rb), Red Pencil (Inayat) 1-4.08. They took a level jump. Priceless Beauty (A.S. Peter), Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.33. They jumped out well.

