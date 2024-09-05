GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gandolfini, Loch Lomond, Key To The Mint and Raffinato please

Published - September 05, 2024 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Gandolfini, Loch Lomond, Key To The Mint and Raffinato pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 4).

Outer sand:

600m: Divine Splendour (Bharat Mal) 44. Kaze Hikaru (R. Gochhi) 48.

1000m: Andorra (Inayat) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Wolf Creek (R. Gochhi) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44. Niggled. Loch Lomond (Inayat) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Gandolfini (Inayat) 1-27, 1000/1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

Inner sand:

600m: Annalisa (Shah Alam) 47.

800m: Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1- 0, 600/45. Handy. Empress Eternal (rb) 57.5, 600/40. Moved well. Royal Baron (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/42. Handy. Presto Power (N. Darshan) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: Royal Exemplar (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Raffinato (Shah Alam) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40.5. In fine nick. Conscious Keeper (A.M. Tograllu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Shaped well.

1200m: Knotty Dancer (A.M. Tograllu) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. A fine display. Ashwa Dev (A.M. Tograllu) 1-29.5, 1000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Unextended.

Noted on Tuesday (Sept. 3):

Outer sand:

600m: Turf Beauty (rb) 43. Easy. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Bohemian Star (rb) 59.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Majestic Princess (N. Murugan) Great Spirit (R. Manish) 1-0, 600/45. Former finished four lengths in front. Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Empress Royal (Bharat Mal) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal) 43. First Empress (Bharat Mal) 1-2, 600/44. In good shape.

1000m: Skylight (N. Murugan) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Element (rb), Romualdo (Inayat) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. They moved impressively. Ugly Truth (M.S. Deora) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. In fine condition. Vandhiyathevan (Farid Ansari), Krishvi (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former moved better and finished half a length in front.

1200m: Summer Song (Farid Ansari), Angavai (R. Manish) 1-30.5, 1000/1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They moved well and finished together. Greeley (M.S. Deora) 1-27, 1000/1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

Inner sand:

600m: Relic Warrior (rb) 43. Handy. Sea Waters (Bharat Mal) 41.5. Shaped well. Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan) 47.5. Easy

800m: Ruling Star (A.S. Peter), Brilliant Lady (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/40.5. They moved well and finished level. Midnight Sparkle (Koshi Kumar) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 57.5, 600/42.5. In good shape.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (M. Bhaskar) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/43. Urged. Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. In good condition. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

1200m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter) 1-30, 1000/1-11, 800/54, 600/38.5. They pleased.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Multiflora (A.S. Peter), Dazzling Princess (M. Bhaskar) 1-3.92. They jumped out smartly. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari), Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal), Majestic Charmer (rb) 1-3.83. They took a good jump. Royal Tapestry (Ram Nandan), Desert Star (Inayat), State Flag (C. Brisson) 1-5.77. A fit trio. Asio (M. Bhaskar), Preakness (A.S. Peter) 1-3.38. Former impressed. Clockwise (M.S. Deora), Happiness (rb), Red Pencil (Inayat) 1-4.08. They took a level jump. Priceless Beauty (A.S. Peter), Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.33. They jumped out well.

Published - September 05, 2024 12:30 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.