Gandolfini and Rubirosa work well

February 09, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Gandolfini and Rubirosa worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb. 9).

Outer sand: 600m: First Empress (rb) 45. Niggled

800m: Septimius Severus (Hindu Singh) 59, 600/44.5. Handy. Compassion (P. Vikram), Reet Petite (rb) 59, 600/44. They were pushed, the former finished four lengths in front. Vivaldi (rb), Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh) 1-0, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Dedicate (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Retains form. Aarani (rb), Dramatic (Hindu Singh) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They were easy. Gandolfini (F. Norton) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Grey Beauty (P. Vikram) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44. Pushed in the last part. Rubirosa (F. Norton) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.

Inner sand: 800m: Kallania (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/48. Gajabo Grande (rb), Stolen Glance (rb) 58, 600/43. They finished level.

1000m: Radiant Joy (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Royal Exemplar (Farid Ansari), Royal Marquess (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45. They finished together. Shaas Comrade (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy.

Noted on Thursday (Feb. 8):

Outer sand: 1000m: Lady Zeen (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Emperor (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/43. They are in fine trim. Sian (Shyam Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar), Multiflora (S. Imran) 1-16, 800/58, 600/42.5. They moved well.

1200m: Lionel (P. Vikram), Wolf Creek (F. Norton) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/44. They impressed.

Inner sand: 600m: Smiles Of Fortune (Yash Narredu) 1200-600) 44. Eased up.

800m: Emelda (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Wilbur (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Stern Maiden (rb) 58.5, 600/42. Worked well. A 3-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (rb), a 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night Of Stars (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Gajabo Grande (rb), Stolen Glance (rb) 57.5, 600/42. They finished together. Beauregard (rb) 56, 600/41. In fine condition. Shaas Comrade (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Ms Boss (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Vision Quest (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/41.5. In fine shape. Knotty Power (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45. Good. Vijaya (S. Imran) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. Unextended. Silver Soul (S. Imran), Midnight Sparkle (rb) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine nick.