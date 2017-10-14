Gandharva, Implicit Trust, Nicaragua Flamboyance and Stanley excel

Gandharva, Implicit Trust, Nicaragua Flamboyance and Stanley excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 14)

Inner sand:

600m: Noble Sapphire (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Note.

1200m: La Dona (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/37. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

1000m: Triumph (Irvan Singh) 1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Diamantissimo (Irvan Singh), Mayday (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Life Awaits (rb) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Zedclass (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. Easy.

1200m: I've Got Clout (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Bonfire (rb), El Matador (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former moved better and finished five lengths ahead. Stanley (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Croziet (Qureshi) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Moved well. Midnight Sky (Faisal) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. San Martino (R. Marshall) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Top Striker (rb), Track Striker (Shahbuddin) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Nicaragua (Indrajeet) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Implicit Trust (Indrajeet) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Ace Badraan (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Impressed. Gandharva (rb), Only Prince (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Flamboyance (Antony) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine condition, note. Opening Act (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well.

1600m: Turf Star (rb) 2-0, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. In fine trim.