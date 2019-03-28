Galloping Goldmine, Whydah and Rainbow Trout show out

Galloping Goldmine, Whydah and Rainbow Trout showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (March 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sir Ramon (Nazil) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Straidivarius (Baria), Dazzle N Daze (Daman) 52, 600/38. They moved level freely.

1000m: Retained Asset (Shubham) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Galloping Goldmine (V. Jodha), Fanfare (Ajinkya) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Note former.

1200m: Egalite (Trevor), Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 1-26, 600/42. Pair level. Istanbul (Merchant), Nusrat (Nilesh) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand:

1000m: Justified (Hamir), Grand Eyes (Raghuveer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. They moved level freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Whydah (Merchant), Furiosa (Nilesh) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Faberge (V. Jodha) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Rainbow Trout (Vinod), Belenus (J. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former was one length better. Fendi (Merchant), Baku (P. Naidu) and Arazan/Nora (Nilesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/42. Trio moved freely. Bee Quirky (app), Cristo Boss (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front.