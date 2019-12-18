Gallic, Royal Resolution and Prevalent Force impress

Gallic, Royal Resolution and Prevalent Force impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 18)

Outer sand:

600m: Matchless (R. Pradeep) 46. Moved on the bit. Lofty Thoughts (Arul), Rule Of Engagement (Arvind) 43. They moved impressively.

1000m: Caracas (Asif Khan), Awesome Princess (Rayan) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Legend Is Back (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Gallic (David Allan) 1-15.5, 600/42. Impressed.

1200m: Royal Resolution (N. Rajesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. In fine nick. Prevalent Force (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased.

1400m: Secretive Force (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition.