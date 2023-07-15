Galahad takes the honours in R.R. Byramji Memorial Cup

July 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - BENGALURU:

S. Attaollahi-trained Galahad (Akshay Kumar up), won the R.R. Byramji Memorial Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (July 15). The winner is owned by Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, Mr. S.R. Sanas & Mr. Inderraj Anand. Jockey Akshay Kumar won three races on the day.

The results:

1. SQUANDERER CUP: SERAI (S. Saqlain) 1, Pettes Love (Shreyas S) 2, Je Ne Sais Quoi (S. John) 3 and Bellissimo (M. Naveen) 4. 7, 2-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 30.42s. ₹16 (w), 10, 15 and 16 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 37, FP: 77, Q: 57, Trinella: 306, Exacta: 688. Favourite: Serai. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: Aravind Ganapathy.

2. DELHI CUP: GOLDEN PEAKS (Akshay K) 1, August (S. John) 2, Snowpiercer (Trevor) 3 and Crown Witness (Kiran Naidu) 4. Nose, 3-1/2 and 2. 1m, 42.35s. ₹53 (w), 17, 12 and 11 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 52, FP: 153, Q: 85, Trinella: 323, Exacta: 1,936. Favourite: August. Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Girish Mehta & Mr. K. Mahaveer Chand. Trainer: Parvati Byramji.

3. INDIAN PATTERN COMMITTEE TROPHY (Div. I): SEMINOLE WIND (Hindu S) 1, Aralina (S. John) 2, Miracle Mary (S. Saqlain) 3 and Capri Girl (Sai Kiran) 4. Hd, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 16.56s. ₹135 (w), 25, 11 and 13 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 51, FP: 425, Q: 98, Trinella: 1,336, Exacta: 4,611. Favourite: Aralina. Owners: Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: James Mckeown.

4. MYSORE CUP: ALDIVA (Antony) 1, Decacorn (N.S. Parmar) 2, Wonder Woman (Akshay K) 3 and Felix (Shreyas S) 4. 3-3/4, 7-1/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 30.30s. ₹34 (w), 15 and 17 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 55, FP: 300, Q: 119, Trinella: 176, Exacta: 738. Favourite: Wonder Woman. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. CHENNAI CUP: PLACE VENDOME (Akshay K) 1, Knight In Hooves (M. Prabhakaran) 2, Regency Smile (S. John) 3 and Fortunate Son (P.P. Dhebe) 4. Not run: Santorino. 3-1/4, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 41.35s. ₹27 (w), 11, 37 and 13 (p), SHP: 164, THP: 32, FP: 911, Q: 345, Trinella: 2,327, Exacta: 10,461. Favourite: Last Wish. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. R.R. BYRAMJI MEMORIAL CUP: GALAHAD (Akshay K) 1, Prana (G. Vivek) 2, Lazarus (Trevor) 3 and Fast Pace (Zervan) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2 and Nk. 1m, 28.42s. ₹175 (w), 31, 23 and 12 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 50, FP: 2,378, Q: 598, Trinella: 2,423, Exacta: 61,164. Favourite: Lazarus. Owners: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, Mr. S.R. Sanas & Mr. Inderraj Anand. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. KOLKATA CUP: CYRENIUS (Neeraj) 1, Inyouwebelieve (Trevor) 2, Pink Jasmine (Shreyas S) 3 and Victoria Punch (Inayat) 4. Lnk, 4 and 8. 1m, 28.58s. ₹69 (w), 18, 13 and 54 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 135, FP: 364, Q: 125, Triella: 5,041, Exacta: 42,086. Favourite: Inyouwebelieve. Owners: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram & Mr. P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

8. INDIAN PATTERN COMMITTEE TROPHY (Div. II): KLIMT (Neeraj) 1, Dynamic Force (Mudassar) 2, Mighty Swallow (Trevor) 3 and Blues Ballad (Salman Khan) 4. 4, 1-1/4 and Shd. 1m, 16.96s. ₹32 (w), 15, 23 and 12 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 53, FP: 253, Q: 184, Trinella: 705, Exacta: 1,798. Favourite: Mighty Swallow. Owner: Bachhawat Farms Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Vikram Bachhawat. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

Jackpot: ₹1,45,061 (one tkt.); Runner-up: 12,433 (five tkts.); Treble (i): 5,867 (two tkts.); (ii): 5,749 (five tkts.).