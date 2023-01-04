January 04, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Galahad, Shamrock, Philosophy, Siege Courageous, King Of War and Knight In Hooves catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 4).

Inner sand:

1000m: Peyo (Shinde) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1200m: Riveting (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Shaped well.

1600m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-47.5, 1,400/1-30.5, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-3, 600/38. An excellent display.

Outer sand:

1000m: Crown Witness (Suraj), See My Heels (Shinde) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Musterion (rb) 1-15, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1200m: Chain Of Thoughts (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Siege Courageous (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. In fine nick. King Of War (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray.

1400m: Always Happy (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Prague (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine trim. Galahad (P. Trevor), Julio (Vaibhav) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Karanveer (Darshan) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-3, 600/44. In fine shape. Philosophy (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. La Reina (Shinde) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1600m: Capable (rb) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.