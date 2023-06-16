 Galahad, Savvy Chic, Destroyer, Waikik and Cyrenius impress

June 16, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Galahad, Savvy Chic, Destroyer, Waikik and Cyrenius impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Ultimate Striker (rb) 44. Strode out well. Alexina (Santosh Raj) 45.5. Easy. Rival (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. Windsor (Afroz), Worcester (rb) 45.5. They finished together. King Louis (Hindu S) 45.5. Easy. Vinamrao (rb), Smash Shot (rb) 45. They moved freely. Savvy Chic (Nazil) 40.5. A fine display. Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan), Balor (S. John) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lone Ranger (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Cyrenius (P.S. Chouhan) 1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Gimmler (rb) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved well. Destroyer (Nazil) 1-12.5, 600/40.5. A good display. Time (Hasib) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Note. Douglas (Salman K) 1-15.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Acaster (Vivek) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1200m: Scarlet Ibis (Shinde), Recreator (rg) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Imperial Gesture (Hindu S), Super Stride (Hasib) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Born Dancer (Salman K), Fair Counsel (Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former showed out. Splendour On Grass (Santosh Raj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Shaped well. Queen Of Kyiv (Yash) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well. Livermore (Zervan), Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Bourbon Bay (Bhawani), Rule Of Law (Vishal) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. They finished level. She’s A Lady (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up.

1400m: I Want It All (rb), Felix (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They moved well. Galahad (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Exuma (Dhebe), Zaza (N.S. Parmar) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. They took a good jump and finished level. High Tribute (Hasib), Septimus Serverus (Hindu S) 1-40, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished three lengths ahead. Pissarro (Shreyas), White Roses (P. Trevor), Mysticalair (Akshay K) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53. First named impressed. Emma (A. Ramu) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Sicily (Likith), Cosmic Cowboy (Arul) 1-40, (1,400-600) 54. They finished level. Spacex (S.K. Paswan) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 57. Jumped out smartly. Musterion (Bhawani), Star Admiral (Vishal) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Foi (Bhawani), Spirit Dancer (Vishal) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

