Galahad, Santissimo, Victoria Hugo, Ricardo, Supernatural and Cascais shine

Published - July 27, 2024 07:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Galahad, Santissimo, Victoria Hugo, Ricardo, Supernatural and Cascais shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 27)

Inner sand:

600m: The Gallery Time (R. Pradeep), Instructor (M. Naveen) 40.5. They finished level. Scarlette Lady (R. Girish) 40. Moved well. High Speed Dive (Sai Kiran) 39. Note.

1000m: Scarlette Lady (R. Girish) 1-10, 600/39. Shaped well.

1200m: Go For The Moon (rb), Kind Of Magic (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Kamet (Antony) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Worked well.

1400m: Del Aviz (Shreyas) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Dramatic (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Mandarino (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Martino (Chetan K) 1-13, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Vinalia (Sandesh), Straordinario (P. Vikram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Lavish Girl (P. Vikram), Mahlagha (Sandesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. My Visionary (Chetan K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Fit for the fray. Light The World (P. Vikram) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Millbrook (Jagadeesh) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Eased up. Cascais (Sandesh), Disciple (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Aldila (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Ricardo (Antony) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: Tesorino (Antony) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Easy. Victoria Hugo (Rozario), Stravinsky (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Charu Kala (P. Vikram) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57. Easy. Ladylion (Chetan K) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Nyx (Darshan) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Galahad (Akshay) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. In fine nick.

1600m: Santissimo (G. Vivek), Mansa Musa (J. Chinoy) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Supernatural (J. Chinoy), Constable (G. Vivek) 1-57, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Former started six lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. African Gold (Akshay) 2-0, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Maintains form.

