ADVERTISEMENT

Galahad, Prana, Magnetic, Isnt She Beautiful and Cyrenius excel

January 19, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Galahad, Prana, Magnetic, Isnt She Beautiful and Cyrenius excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan 19)

Inner sand: 1200m: Scarlette Lady (Chetan K), Magical Bay (B. Harish) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. They finished level. Rieko (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Strode out well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand: 1200m: Prime Abbess (D. Patel), Klimt (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. They moved impressively. Isnt She Beautiful (Antony), Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved attractively. Magnetic (I. Chisty), Helios (Saqlain) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Rodney (Rozario), Sunlit Path (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Finley (Darshan) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1600m: Prana (Chetan K) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. A fine display. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A pleasing display. Jamari (P. Trevor) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US