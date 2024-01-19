Galahad, Prana, Magnetic, Isnt She Beautiful and Cyrenius excel

January 19, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Galahad, Prana, Magnetic, Isnt She Beautiful and Cyrenius excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan 19)

Inner sand: 1200m: Scarlette Lady (Chetan K), Magical Bay (B. Harish) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. They finished level. Rieko (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 1200m: Prime Abbess (D. Patel), Klimt (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. They moved impressively. Isnt She Beautiful (Antony), Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved attractively. Magnetic (I. Chisty), Helios (Saqlain) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Rodney (Rozario), Sunlit Path (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Finley (Darshan) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1600m: Prana (Chetan K) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. A fine display. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A pleasing display. Jamari (P. Trevor) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

