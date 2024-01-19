GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Galahad, Prana, Magnetic, Isnt She Beautiful and Cyrenius excel

January 19, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Galahad, Prana, Magnetic, Isnt She Beautiful and Cyrenius excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan 19)

Inner sand: 1200m: Scarlette Lady (Chetan K), Magical Bay (B. Harish) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. They finished level. Rieko (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 1200m: Prime Abbess (D. Patel), Klimt (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. They moved impressively. Isnt She Beautiful (Antony), Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved attractively. Magnetic (I. Chisty), Helios (Saqlain) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Rodney (Rozario), Sunlit Path (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Finley (Darshan) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1600m: Prana (Chetan K) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. A fine display. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A pleasing display. Jamari (P. Trevor) 2-1.5, 1,400/1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.