Galahad, Destroyer, Galactical and Aldgate shine

August 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Galahad, Destroyer, Galactical and Aldgate shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 12).

Outer sand: 600m: Blue God (Antony) 46. Easy.

1000m: Treasure Chest (Inayat) 1-14, 600/43.5 Moved well. Galactical (Arvind K) 1-15, 600/41. Moved attractively. Aldgate (Antony) 1-11, 600/41. Impressed.

1200m: Regal Aristocracy (Hindu S), Mystikos (Akram) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Lone Ranger (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Jahazara (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Red Falcon (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Destroyer (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/40.5. A fine display. August (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Air Display (Vivek), Mega Success (Chetan K) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. They finished level.

1400m: Galahad (Akshay K) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A pleasing display.

Outer sand - August 11:

600m: Stravinsky (rb) 46. Easy. Prophecy (Hindu S) 44. Moved well. La Reina (Hindu S) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Alcaraz (rb), Mary’s Boy Child (Ayaz K) 43.5. They finished together.

1000m: Granpar (Rayan) 1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Born To Be Spoilt (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Pharazon (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

