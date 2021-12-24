Fun Storm wins feature event

CHENNAI:

Fun Storm (C. Umesh up) won the As Good As Gold Handicap, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 24). The winner is owned by Mr. S. Naveen Chandra and trained by N. Rupa.

1. ALEXUS HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): FENI (B. Dharshan) 1, Daiyamondo (M.S. Deora) 2, Henrietta (Santosh G) 3 and Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 4. Not run: Glorious Symphony. Shd, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 02.91s. Owners: Mr. K. Ganesh Rajan, Balasubramanian M & Mrs. S. Nirmala. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. TRIUNFO HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: WALKING BRAVE (Yash Narredu) 1, Come Calling (R. Maish) 2, Masterpiece (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Supreme Excelsior (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1-3/4, nose and lnk. 1m 43.54s. Owners: Mr. Bhupinder Singh S.S. & Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: D. Narredu.

3. STAR OF DESTINY HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: OUI SAUVAGE (Santosh G) 1, Star Ranking (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Manzoni (C. Umesh) 3 and Shadow Of Love (Yash Narredu) 4. 5-3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m 14.61s. Owners: M/s. Gainsville Stud & Agl. Farm, Mr. Krishore Rungta, Adhiraj Singh Jodha & M/s. Jai-Govind Stud Agricultural Farm's. Trainer: A. Jodha.

4. AS GOOD AS GOLD HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: FUN STORM (C. Umesh) 1, Super Girl (Yash Narredu) 2, Knight Envied (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Beethovan (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 3-3/4. 1m14.19s. Owner: Mr. S. Naveen Chandra. Trainer: N. Rupa.

5. STAR OF DESTINY HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: MAGICAL WISH (C. Umesh) 1, My Kingdom (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Renegade (Nikhil Naisu) 3 and Sasakwa (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1/2, 1 and 2. 1m 15.12s. Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

6. SU CHALIYO HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SUCCESSION (Yash Narredu) 1, Cartel (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Air Marshall (C. Umesh) 3 and Mystical Magician (Nikhil Naidu) 4. 1, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m 16.05s. Owners: M/s. Gainsville Stud & Agl.Farm. Mr. Kishore Rungta & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: D. Narredu.