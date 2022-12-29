ADVERTISEMENT

Freedom and Dexa impress

December 29, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Freedom and Dexa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lord Fenicia (Zameer), Jerusalem (Peter) 41. Pair easy.

800m: 2/y/o Yawar (Mustakim), Mirae (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o Waikiki (Parmar), Maniac (D.A. Naik) 52, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. 2/y/o Emerald Queen (rb) 54, 600/39. Pushed.

1000m: Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. 2/y/o Fighton (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Stunning Visual (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Metzinger (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. Hela (rb) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely. Snowfall (rb) 1-26, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Freedom (Hamir) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Dexa (V. Bunde), Silver Spring (Shelar) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/41. Former moved well and they finished level.

1800m: Once You Go Black (C. Umesh) 2-3, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/58, 600/46. Tired in the last part.

