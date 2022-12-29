HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Freedom and Dexa impress

December 29, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Freedom and Dexa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lord Fenicia (Zameer), Jerusalem (Peter) 41. Pair easy.

800m: 2/y/o Yawar (Mustakim), Mirae (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o Waikiki (Parmar), Maniac (D.A. Naik) 52, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. 2/y/o Emerald Queen (rb) 54, 600/39. Pushed.

1000m: Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. 2/y/o Fighton (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Stunning Visual (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Metzinger (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. Hela (rb) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely. Snowfall (rb) 1-26, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Freedom (Hamir) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Dexa (V. Bunde), Silver Spring (Shelar) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/41. Former moved well and they finished level.

1800m: Once You Go Black (C. Umesh) 2-3, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/58, 600/46. Tired in the last part.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.