Four Wheel Drive, Konabos and Dragon’s Gold shine

BENGALURU:
October 13, 2022 17:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Wheel Drive, Konabos and Dragon’s Gold shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 13).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Evaldo (Girish) 40. Moved well. Always Happy (S. Shareef) 40.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Mighty Zo (Ashok) 1-12, 600/39. Impressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty Charmer (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Namibia) (Ashok) 45. They finished together. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Tower Bridge) (Mallikarjun), Pneuma (Ashok) 45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Heavenly Light (rb), a 2-y-o (Gusto -Just Gold) (Girish) 45. They moved on the bit. Lightning Charlie (P. Ramesh) 45. Maintains form. Skyfire (P. Ramesh) 44.5. In fine nick. Sea God (Girish), a 2-y-o (Declaration Of War - Oh So Romantic) (Ashok) 45.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Divine Impact) (Girish), Cristaldo (Mallikarjun) 44. They are in fine trim.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1000m: Roman Power (B. Harish) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Speaking Of Stars (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Ruling Dynasty (S. John), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Six Sigma) (S. Shareef) 1-13, 600/43. They moved impressively. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-11, 600/43. Impressed. 

1200m: Four Wheel Drive (Tousif K) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Moved attractively. Beautiful (Hasib A) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Konabos (Girish) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition, note.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app