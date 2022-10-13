Races

Four Wheel Drive, Konabos and Dragon’s Gold shine

Four Wheel Drive, Konabos and Dragon’s Gold shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 13).

Inner sand:

600m: Evaldo (Girish) 40. Moved well. Always Happy (S. Shareef) 40.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Mighty Zo (Ashok) 1-12, 600/39. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Knotty Charmer (S. Shareef), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Namibia) (Ashok) 45. They finished together. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Tower Bridge) (Mallikarjun), Pneuma (Ashok) 45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Heavenly Light (rb), a 2-y-o (Gusto -Just Gold) (Girish) 45. They moved on the bit. Lightning Charlie (P. Ramesh) 45. Maintains form. Skyfire (P. Ramesh) 44.5. In fine nick. Sea God (Girish), a 2-y-o (Declaration Of War - Oh So Romantic) (Ashok) 45.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Divine Impact) (Girish), Cristaldo (Mallikarjun) 44. They are in fine trim.

1000m: Roman Power (B. Harish) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Speaking Of Stars (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Ruling Dynasty (S. John), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Six Sigma) (S. Shareef) 1-13, 600/43. They moved impressively. Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-11, 600/43. Impressed. 

1200m: Four Wheel Drive (Tousif K) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Moved attractively. Beautiful (Hasib A) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Konabos (Girish) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition, note.


