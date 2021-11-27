Due to consistent heavy rainfall rendering the underfoot conditions of the race track not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to cancel the first, second, eighth and ninth extra days of races to be held on Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 respectively.
Four extra days of races in December cancelled
Chennai: ,
November 27, 2021 18:31 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 7:36:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/four-extra-days-of-races-in-december-cancelled/article37721161.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story