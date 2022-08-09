Races

Fortunatus, Monteverdi, Pense’e, Trafalgar and Queen Of Sands impress

Fortunatus, Monteverdi, Pense’e, Trafalgar and Queen Of Sands impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 9).

Inner sand:

600m: Harmonia (Salman K) 40. Moved well.

1200m: Inyouwebeleive (Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. In fine nick.

Outer sand:600m: Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely. Master Of Courage (rb) 44.5. Handy. Masteroftheskies (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 44.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Art Power (Shinde) 1-15, 600/44. shaped well.

1200m: Garamond (Rozario) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine condition. Queen Of Sands (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Note. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Sleipnir (Arul) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Imperial Power (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Splendido (Akram), Prime Abbess (Shinde) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. They moved attractively. Divine Masculine (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Fit for the fray. Pense’e (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved impressively. Trafalgar (Saqlian) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A good display. La Reina (Akram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine shape. Mystic Eye (S.K. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Pleased.

1400m: Kulsum (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Fortunatus (Shinde) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1600m: Karanveer (A. Imran) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Defining Power (rb), Gallic (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Happy Time (Rayan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out smartly. Twilight Tornado (Prabhakaran), Holy Wish (S. John) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former showed out.

