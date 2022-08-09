Fortunatus, Monteverdi, Pense’e, Trafalgar and Queen Of Sands impress

August 09, 2022 16:20 IST

Fortunatus, Monteverdi, Pense’e, Trafalgar and Queen Of Sands impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 9).

Inner sand:

600m: Harmonia (Salman K) 40. Moved well.

1200m: Inyouwebeleive (Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. In fine nick.

Outer sand:600m: Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely. Master Of Courage (rb) 44.5. Handy. Masteroftheskies (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 44.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Art Power (Shinde) 1-15, 600/44. shaped well.

1200m: Garamond (Rozario) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine condition. Queen Of Sands (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Note. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Sleipnir (Arul) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Imperial Power (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Splendido (Akram), Prime Abbess (Shinde) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. They moved attractively. Divine Masculine (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Fit for the fray. Pense’e (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved impressively. Trafalgar (Saqlian) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A good display. La Reina (Akram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine shape. Mystic Eye (S.K. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Pleased.

1400m: Kulsum (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Fortunatus (Shinde) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1600m: Karanveer (A. Imran) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Defining Power (rb), Gallic (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Happy Time (Rayan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out smartly. Twilight Tornado (Prabhakaran), Holy Wish (S. John) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former showed out.