Fort Nelson, Artemis Ignacia, Win My Luv, Neziah, Galahad and Knotty Charmer excel

May 24, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fort Nelson, Artemis Ignacia, Win My Luv, Neziah, Galahad and Knotty Charmer excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 24).

Inner sand:

1000m: Acaster (rb) 1-9, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Fortunatus (Saqlain) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Belvedere (rb) 43.5. Moved well. Kallania (Arul), Done Deal (R. Pradeep) 45.5. They moved on the bit. Sian (Saqlain) 44. Shaped well. Ramiel (Hindu S) 42. Strode out well. Mega Success (Vivek) 44.5. Moved well. Eastern Sea (Arul) 45. Easy. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved freely. Monteverdi (rb) 44. Worked well. Jamari (Kritish) 43.5. In fine trim. Jake (Hindu S) 44. Moved well. Alcides Synargy (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Royal Grace (Afroz), Livermore (Saqlian) 45. They moved freely. Always Happy (Naveek K) 42. Pleased.

1000m: Estosha (Zervan) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Adbhut (Afroz) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Venus (Likith) 1-14, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. In Thy Light (Girish) 1-13.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Fort Nelson (Zervan) 1-14.5, 600/41. A good display. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-15.5, 600/42. Impressed. Success (Hasib) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-12, 600/41.5. Pleased. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-12, 600/39.5. Responded well to the urgings. Wonder Woman (P. Trevor) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Carlisle (Afroz), Windsor (Saqlain) 1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Dun It Again (Deepak S) 1-15, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Aldiva (S. John) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved freely. All Attraction (Vishal B) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Czar (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Win My Luv (Indrajeet) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. A good display. Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Schafenberg (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Jahzara (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/42. In good shape. Worcester (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Top Dancer (Indrajeet), Last Waltz (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Knight Defensor (Saqlian), Mystikos (Shinde) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Ebotse (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. Neziah (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Elpenor (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Katana (Vivek) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Stretched out well. The Sovereign Orb (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Prana (Girish) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Double Scotch (Akshay K) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In good shape. Devils Magic (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Kenaf (Afroz) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Glow In The Dark (Mudassar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Rapidus (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Prince Abir (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A fine display. Knotty Charmer (Akshay K) 1-45, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A pleasing display. Galahad (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. White Roses (P. Trevor) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Worked well.

